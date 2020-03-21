As a civic leader, you would think that our mayor would do everything possible to assure the public and clearly explain restrictions that have been put in place by the local government. We look to our leaders for guidance, but I'm more confused now after hearing our mayor's comments than I was before. That is very frustrating in this troubled time.
This coronavirus has been very unfair to Donald Trump (har).
I'm surprised no one has mentioned that we had thousands of people attending the marathon on March 7. Could some of them been infected with the coronavirus and infected others? So do we have names of all of the participants so we can make sure they are contacted to be tested? I'm sure they went to our hotels, restaurants, etc.
COVID-19=1984
Amazing. Trump's little minions would rather see Americans die and suffer than have anyone criticize their idol for his ineptitude in preparing for this deadly pandemic. I guess there is no limit to the blind loyalty of people who refuse to think for themselves.
I would like to suggest that our Chamber of Commerce take action taken by other communities. Put together a list of all members offering curbside or takeout service to include email and phone numbers so that the public can easily place orders and arrange for pickup. Also, how about temporarily suspending the rule preventing home alcohol delivery by liquor stores?
Thank you, Scott Steiner and Phoebe. You guys are ports in this coronavirus storm.
Squawker, first a true leader acknowledges that there is a problem, not accuse the media and Democrats of perpetrating a “hoax.” Then he doesn’t lie about the availability of much-needed supplies to health care workers and hospitals in a press conference with the VP. He does not shirk responsibility onto governors, when the federal government should act. And finally he delegates/defers to medical professionals who actually know what they are talking about.
The liberal media can criticize Trump for blaming China for the COVID-19 all they want, but it is what it is. The virus started in China, and if China would have reacted quicker to the virus, 95% of the world could have been spared from the virus.
Fascists don't allow opinions or speech that disagree with theirs. If that's the case, isn't demanding political correctness fascism?
Imagine Joe Biden as president and Stacy Abrams as VP. Imagine poor old Joe in full dementia and Stacy as acting president. Oh, woe!
Yours truly is devoid of fact. Offers nothing but innuendo, personal opinion, and outright lies. Obviously Yours Truly is a Democrat.
Hey Squawker. "Dougherty County needs to be locked down." You mean the way Hitler, Stalin, Mao did by authoritarian rule? What authority do the citizens that allow that to happen yield to that person? What about more education to convince fellow citizens of their personal responsibility?
Right now, through this present crisis, the United States is showing why it's the greatest nation the world has ever known. Not only will we get past this, we'll come out of it being better because of it.
