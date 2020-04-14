squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Amazing bird photographs by Mr. Kirchdorfer. Thank you for sharing ... those made my day!
Hey, look at this mess as an opportunity to lose some weight and condition your body to survive on less food. If it comes to it, I have a set of 8-foot post hole diggers to dig an outhouse. Willing to lend them to friends.
I cannot wait to get my refund from my property tax since school was called off. You don’t think we still have to pay for services not rendered?
Correct me if I got any of this tremendously wrong. Trump knows a tremendous amount about the coronavirus, probably tremendously more than most because his uncle was a doctor. And he knows a tremendous amount about this drug that is just amazing. So why doesn’t he take a tremendous trip to London and take some of that tremendous drug and use it to tremendously cure Boris Johnson? He is God’s chosen one.
What was Judge Lockette’s thinking in quickly appointing a new Probate Judge, but someone with no experience in that area of the law? Did he consult with the legal community as to anyone with Probate experience having an interest in the position?
To all you anti-Trumpers and NeverTrumpers that I see posting in the Squawkbox: I want you to keep on squawking and letting us know how bad Trump is and how much you hate him. It gives me a great deal of pleasure to know he’s giving you so much angst. So give it your best shot. I can see you now squawking away, eyes wide open, nostrils flared. I await your next squawk.
It’s amazing how quickly you Christians are willing to disregard the tenets of your so-called faith to blindly follow a man as evil and repugnant as Trump.
Quit expecting our president to perform a miracle. He’s not a doctor. We’d be lost without his leadership. He should be president for life.
If school does not go back in August will the workers still get their monthly pay or will they have to go on unemployment also?
How long is this stay-at-home penalty going to last? We need to get back to making this country great again. Let’s all wear masks and get back to work. I need a haircut soon.
I need a vacation from myself.
I think it’s ironic that a squawker would mention left-wing commie nutjobs when you have a Republican in the White House who is so obviously in cahoots with Russia. They’re still communist, you know.
You do not have the constitutional right to put others at risk. If it was just putting yourself at risk of the virus, I’d be all in favor of clearing out the gene pool of people who refuse to shelter in place, but those people put many others at risk.
I believe Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner is doing a wonderful job, but I am reminded of an old Southern adage — “don’t believe I would have told that” — when he said Phoebe could do without so many employees. Phoebe should not exist to provide jobs. Reducing cost to patients that pay or co-pay would help this community, not providing jobs that are not needed.
How come construction workers are risking getting the virus for $400 a week, but people staying home get over $600 extra a week? Shouldn’t we get an extra $600 too?
