With all the mud-slinging in the City Commissioner races, you would think it was for a U.S. Senate seat. How about focusing on the issues, whatever they are, instead of sniping at each other?
Where comes the false idea of human right and government pay: health care, housing, transportation, food stamps, college education, to feed and provide monthly credit for your children. It’s your American right to pursue, your human responsibility to provide, our moral obligation be equitable and help the truly needful.
Trump says he doesn’t support Nazis nor white supremacists; however, Nazis and white supremacists fully support him. I wonder why? It’s called a dog whistle.
Thanks to our Democrats in the White House, Russia and China will be building their equipment as good as America’s. Isn’t it wonderful to have an incompetent as president? The first stopgate will be November 2022, followed by returning Republicans in 2024. America will be returned to its rightful place in world respect and power.
I’m fascinated that people are saying “things will be better in America if we elect a bunch of Republicans.” How does that work? You don’t even know who might be running, and you’re putting your faith in a political party? That’s ludicrous, and it’s why our system is so screwed up right now.
The Federal Vaccine Mandate by the president applies to federal employees and federal contractors. The president cannot impose a mandate on members of the legislative branch of government. Oops, there is that pesky Constitution, rule of law thing again. The difference between what you think and what actually is is sometimes vast. Just get the shot.
I enjoyed Fletcher’s editorial, “Sometimes life teaches us lessons the hard way.” His frenemesis is fortunate that he lived to admit he was wrong for not getting vaccinated. Many have not. It’s unfortunate that it takes getting COVID to convince some people that it is not a hoax but is very real and deadly.
I like checking myself out at the stores. I’m quick, I’m polite and my bananas never get squashed on the bottom anymore. I know it doesn’t work for everyone but it’s not a bad thing.
Ms. Fletcher, I hate to tell you, but a lot of those people you’ve been feeding for free all these years and giving jobs will be the first ones to turn their backs on you. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you.
What a silly squawk. It may be inappropriate to preach politics at a church, but it surely is not illegal.
At this point in our society, Jesus doesn’t need to take the wheel. He needs to pull over and spank some of you all with his sandal.
Preachers that supported Trump better hope they can get into Heaven.
Looks like Jalen Johnson is the latest local politician to get “Henry’d.” It’s when a devious failed “reverend” uses very un-Christ-like tactics to try and help his yes man get elected because he can’t get elected himself.
The Albany City Commission is at its retreat? That’s what we wish they all would do: retreat and the surrender ... especially the two they call “the bookends.”
