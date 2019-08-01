Do you like paying taxes so adults in 37 other states have Medicaid? To keep their hospitals open? Not to mention saving people's lives? Georgia refuses to accept its share of federal Medicaid. Demand that we get this benefit for our citizens and the health care system. The full benefit, not the halfway that is being discussed.
Football season is just around the corner. If you listen quietly, you can hear a faint noise coming from the Sugar Bowl saying, "Georgia Bulldogs are overrated," "Georgia Bulldogs are overrated" ...
It would have been funny, I think, to talk with the guy who sent in the scammers' bribe after being accused of watching porn. Bet he had some 'splainin' to do.
Squawker, you are mistaken. Teaching anti-white propaganda is not racist. Accusing anyone who is of color of anything you might have watched them do with your own eyes, now that's racist. Get with the program here.
The Republicans and Democrats have voted once again to raise our national debt, which has reached $22 trillion dollars. This debt will eventually damage our country far more than climate change. But government does not want to address this issue. Why? Climate change puts government in charge of controlling you. Dealing with the debt requires government to control themselves.
Squawker: Check the obits. A lot of them do die before they ever receive a penny from Social Security.You appear to be independently wealthy or on the take from Uncle Sam in one way or another.
"The Russian interference in our election was bull" ... Don't think so. "We need to get on the side of righteousness, Trump." ... You are really delusional.
Saw a female officer in an Albany Police Department cruiser chatting away on her cellphone.
Did the Sheriff really eliminate a position at the jail and then give one employee a $10,000 raise and select others raises out of the eliminated position's salary? If this really happened, it's a slap in the face to other employees.
Dougherty Democratic Party officers ... fake news.
Sounds like the city of Bal'more has been overtaken by Avon Barksdale and Stringer Bell. McNulty, Bunk and the boys need to get busy cleaning up.
Trump’s lies grow more and more incredible; is he losing his mind? Is he so freaked about the possibility of losing the next election and then having to answer for all the crimes to which he is now immune that he is even more unhinged? Or maybe he’s paranoid about the increased scrutiny of his dubious “business" deals. The man is clearly losing it.
Well, Braves fans, looks like we got our wish and -- thank God -- the Braves now have a legitimate closer. Maybe it was the collective power of commen sense and the Squawkbox that woke the Braves brass up.
Why do so many shallow-minded people feel government should be the answer to reducing the cost of college education? Why not ask the school administrators to find lower cost alternatives?
Thanks, Nancy, for the daily judging and CNN reports. Now look up what illegal means.
That was not a machine gun that young man was holding in the picture on the right.