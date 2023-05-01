squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I sure would like to see the tax returns of our commissioners that voted for this new morgue. Let’s see how much they give our city to spend.
Can Dougherty Code Enforcement officers start cracking down on these square plastic signs stuck at every intersection? They are breaking so many laws. Such an eyesore and very distracting to drivers.
If YT, Pat, and Ed-man got together for a meal once a week, they might have a good old time.
Here’s how you can get tickets when you aren’t driving a car but someone else is: You are the car’s owner and/or it is registered to you. So either encourage your driver to drive the speed limit or make him/her pay the tickets. It worked for me with my son.
Music is the real time machine. It can take you back as far as you want to go.
Agree with you Carlton about Maschke straight-shooting with money estimates. Dougherty County people forget the invaluable service he performed on the BOE a few years back when the system was running amok. Always tried to protect public money.
“She was being true to her heritage.” Therein lies the problem. You think because of yours and her racist-based heritage, it’s OK to continue that by training your prodigies to be that same kind of person. Yes, of course you do. Just read the comments in this space on a daily basis.
Don’t know about you, but I’m tired of reading about all the things in Albany now being called a “desert.” A “wasteland” is more fitting.
No matter what people in this community say, if Michael Fowler says he needs a new morgue, I believe him. Just build it.
Now I’m wondering how tall “The Patriot” is, but it’s something even more than stupid that would be stacked.
Squawker, I think we all find it highly amusing that you were able to categorize “unstable” students when in seventh grade. You must be the one who wore all those Star Trek shirts four days a week.
Here’s what bothers a lot of people about the current city and county governments: In the past, both commissions at least tried to do things for every citizen. Now, they are only pandering to their friends and their friends’ special interest groups. A surefire recipe for disaster.
Luster, hopefully you can empower APD officers to actually patrol and enforce laws around town. Persley’s approach of sitting at his desk until after a crime occurs, showing up, and then posing for cameras ... that is clearly not working.
Are you growing tired of being forced to subsidize the life of slackers just because you are motivated enough to earn a good living for your family? Whatever happened to pay your own way through this life?
With some of the highest property taxes in the state, have the county and/or city commissioners ever even discussed giving seniors a property tax reduction? I have heard many ask about such, but never a word from the commissioners.
Squawker, you say Biden is running for an additional term so he can finish destroying America? What the heck do you this Trump is doing? He has even said as much.
Sorry, but the way I read it, the airport is getting one less flight each day. Progress?
