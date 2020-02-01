“There’s a lot more money in the taxes for solar panels than it is for cotton and soybeans, so that’s a big win for us especially after all the devastation that we’ve been through here in Dougherty County,” said Jones. But can you eat or wear solar panels, Mr. Jones?
Amazing the idiot drivers still not driving with their headlights on when its raining. Don't they know it's for safety so drivers can see them when its raining? Why won't the police enforce traffic code 40-8-20, which states headlights are supposed to be on 30 minutes after sunset and 30 minutes before sunrise and when its raining, overcast weather or snowing
Here's what's sad: Trump worshipers don't care about the truth coming out, they just want to make sure he gets away with anything he does ... because that's what worshipers do.
Shame on Georgia's two Senators for corruptly voting to cover up for Trump by voting against allowing any witnesses or documents.
So, because I budgeted, drove vehicles for 250,000 miles and lived conservatively, I was able to recover from the storm damage the insurance didn't cover. Now those that had homes damaged, but didn't have the resources to recover, will be bailed out? How is that fair to those folks that get nothing because they were conscientious about finances?
The Biblical concept of original sin has been the pursuit and debate without a definitive consensus among the most dedicated and brilliant protestant theological minds for at least 2,000 years. Seek as you must, but perhaps loving God and others in heart and service might be more profitable than being critical of each other before an unbelieving world.
Dear Trump worshipers ... "Obama did this, Hillary did that, Nixon did the other, Kennedy even did that, Reagan did this and that" ... are all irrelevant statements. None of those men is currently president. Trump is ... and it does matter that he lies constantly and thinks he's not bound by the Constitution or any law of the land.
If the impeachment process continues long enough, the Democrats plan to call Limu Emu -- and Doug -- as witnesses.
Hey, response from the Grammar Guy. To the person who proves that SMR really does stand for Small-Minded Republican. How clever of you to spell Democrat as DemocRat. How about this one: With the criminal you now have leading your party, the man who has duped you all so completely (though it obviously is not difficult to fool you) I'll give you two examples of how to spell your party: 1. RepubliCONS. Don't like that one? How about this: 2. CONservative? Signed, Yours, Truly
Have your read this week's news? The voice of a 50-year-old comfortable community of 280 families fell on deaf ears in the face of big business. Those families need schooling on when to sit down and take it like a champ. They don’t understand that money talks and BS walks.
For Yours Truly: You sound like someone who failed history class. Try reading about the history of Germany and Venezuela. Then you might understand why the actions of the Virginia governor is so dangerous.
