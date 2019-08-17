Liquor stores wouldn't have to open on Sundays, but I bet convenience stores would like to sell beer and wine ... they're already open.
Stacey Abrams appears to be making more money with her vote program than she did working as a lawyer. Good racket if you can con enough folks.
Jon Howard always votes no on alcohol-related topics (which should exclude him from the office). B.J. Fletcher and Roger Marietta are just giving in to special interest. That's OK, Roger, there's someone running against you who thinks progressively. He'll get my vote.
I can't believe Greg Edwards would show his face at an event about lawlessness in Albany. He just allowed an accused murderer to go free through his inept courtroom behavior. We need someone else in that office.
Five of the top six biggest stock market losses have occurred under Trump. You gluttons for punishment still have faith in this con man? It's only going to get worse, folks.
How many more mass shootings will it take before our elected officials address this problem in a meaningful way? They should do what they can to improve mental health, background checks, etc. But if they are really serious, they should do something about assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Your Aug. 13 article in The Herald about the city manager job candidates in Gainesville, Fla. is rather comical. Gainesville has a population of around 134,000. 55 candidates want that job, and it seems almost all of them already work in some form of government or nonprofit organization. Once they get on the taxpayer public trough they want to stay on the trough for life.
The likelihood of anyone putting a Wild Adventures-type water park in Albany is as likely as a Publix grocery store at the corner of Oakridge Drive and Radium Springs Road.
The Democrats are trying to bully the Supreme Court justices into siding with them on gun laws.
Thanks be, I live outside Dougherty County. Albany will not get any better until the people elect new leaders and get themselves a police force. I lived in Albany several years ago and it was a nice town with a good city government. Things have changed, and I don’t think it will get any better until they change again.
The Albany city government has, I admit, a lot of "good people." But maybe we need some tough people in positions of authority instead, people who will put a stop to the crime issue with force. Something needs to be done.
Miss city manager, mayor and Albany City Commission: I am a single parent who is scared to send my kids off to school in the morning. Please address this crime issue. I don't want my babies hurt.
Trump has divided our country based on one's skin color, religious beliefs, sexual orientation and language spoken. You fake Christians must be so proud.
The Democrats are overplaying the race card. They are like the kid that cried wolf too many times.
The Albany Democrats say that President Trump supporters have low IQs. I say thank goodness there were enough low IQs in this country to elect Trump instead of crooked Hillary. What a potential disaster with Hillary.