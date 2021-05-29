squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To the Trumpers who say he did more for the U.S. in four years than anybody else has: Only thing he did was get a tax reduction for big corporations and the very wealthy. I have a problem paying more income tax on Social Security than Amazon, Direct TV, FedEx, etc., who pay no taxes.
Squawker complaining about the phone system at Albany Utilities: Congratulations on using the more efficient payment system. You should actually thank them for forcing you to learn something new and an easier way to make your payment. You’re welcome.
Don’t eat junk food, fast food, refined sugar, bread, or drink soda pop and exercise several times a week and you will lose weight. I do cheat once in a while, but overall I feel good and sleep good. I have lost over 45 pounds in a little over two years. I am 78 years old and working on losing another 10 pounds.
I wonder, how many of the families of law enforcement officers killed by drug addicts will President Biden invite to the White House to hear them out.
John Cena: What a wimp. Mr. Tough Guy apologies to China for calling Taiwan a country. Who pulls these people’s chains?
I need to produce my dog’s shot card to attend an obedience training class, but they can’t ask to see my shot card by Gov. Kemp’s order? It is kind of messed up, don’t you think?
You are thanking Biden for all the vaccinations? You do realize that if he had been president when the China virus broke, he would not have closed the borders, thus allowing many thousands more to die and the vaccines would still be two or three years away from being developed. He’s a no-job, do-nothing career political leach.
A good rule of thumb is to never compare something that saves lives to the Holocaust. That Masked Man
Law and order renewal? Don’t hold your breath squawker. Left-wing liberal states and cities are passing laws at warp speed to give criminals more rights than law-abiding taxpayers. The no-bail law in New York state is a complete disaster for all to see. New York City has turned into a war zone after just 10 months.
Squawkers trying to defend Biden’s energy policy must have failed Economics 101, assuming they finished high school. Supply vs. demand determines pricing and there is plenty of demand. Shutting down pipelines, outlawing fracking and coal mining has negatively impacted the supply side. Gasoline was under $2 a gallon in Albany at this time last year.
I read these squawks every day, and it eventually dawned on me that these people really believe the lunacy they send in. They hear it on talk radio, automatically believe it and then try to spread it. They are nothing more than symptoms of a disease that their gutless leader started.
If the Albany City Commission stopped throwing away money in Radium Springs and gave the police a raise, there would not be a manpower shortage.
The White House has said that the administration’s goal is to have a “predictable and stable” relationship with Russia. Trump wanted to do that, but the Democrats and media accused Trump of cozying up to Russia. Hypocrisy strikes again.
