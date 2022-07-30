squawkbox@albanyherald.com
3.5 million dollars spent on paved alleys used primarily by garbage pickup to appease a handful of residents, but raise my taxes because there isn’t enough money to pay county employees? This county is a joke.
squawkbox@albanyherald.com
3.5 million dollars spent on paved alleys used primarily by garbage pickup to appease a handful of residents, but raise my taxes because there isn’t enough money to pay county employees? This county is a joke.
Making sense of USA: Elections: Money buys the politician, politician’s promises buy the vote. Taxpayer/voter pays the price, fulfilling political obligations pays the bounty. Power brokers go to the bank, the politician to the Hamptons, taxpayer/voters to breadlines, USA as a nation to hell.
An article in the Herald a few months ago reported that about 25% of the properties in Albany and Dougherty County are tax-exempt. This is ridiculous. What constitutes an exempt property needs to be examined and adjusted.
I wish the city would put cameras at four-way stop signs. They are ignored in the Lake Park Subdivision.
The Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are acting like children, fussing over taxpayer money as if it is theirs. If they screw this up — and how simple is it to divide this money; it’s been done for decades? — it just shows how they’ve sunk to their level of incompetence. Blow this, and this city is going to fade away.
I may not know my @$$ from a hole in the ground, squawker, but I know a treasonous, two-bit, con man, democracy-destroying grifter when I see one.
Stacey Abrams wants to take away your guns and your police and leave you defenseless. She wants Georgia to be like California, Chicago and New York with out-of-control crime, where murderers are set free. Abrams would make Georgia an unsafe place to live.
Yours Truly and Equality Man, have you taken any illegal aliens into your home yet? If not, you should place the Stacy Abrams and Biden/Harris signs closer to the road.
In an interview with Lester Holt, AG Garland stops short of declaring there is a crime crisis in America. What the hell does he think is going on? People do not feel safe to even go out into society. Police are disrespected by goons. The Biden administration will change the meaning of anything that negatively affects them.
Trump whines like a 2-year-old because no one is defending him on the Jan. 6 hearings. He has an open invitation to testify, but Captain Bonespurs is a coward.
There you go, you few Albany voters who bothered to vote. You get rid of business people on the commission and replace them with know-nothings, and you’re about to lose the gravy train that is SPLOST and LOST. Wait ‘til you see your tax bills when this money goes away.
I’m sure Pat-Riot is proud of his GOP senators that did a 180 on the Veteran’s Burn Pit Bill. I actually think they may have reached a new low
I will never understand people’s fascination with their family’s ancestry. Knowing my current family is bad enough.
Just read on the Herald’s front page about county property tax increases, then I turn the page to find nearly three pages of properties with delinquent property tax payments. A sizable number of these delinquencies are for 2014-2021. We need to collect these taxes before increasing taxes on owners who pay them as required.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This poll is not scientific — results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.