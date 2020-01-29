I don't know if I'm more ashamed of my brother, who voted for Obama, or of myself for voting for Romney.
Two things about the nurse shortage. Before the ASU merger, Darton turned out numbers of quality nurses that were in high demand. But the Wernick regime caused many to leave for better working conditions. That’s a fact, Jack.
I was glad to see the new radio station come on the air, too. They played more different music during their first day on the air that any of the other stations play all week.
I wonder how the women of America will feel when Komrade Warren becomes president and all female Komrades will have to wear black body suits with a sweater in one of the seven primary colors over it? Not very appealing if you ask me.
Way to go, Queen Bee. Looks like Dr. Morgan and his partners are the only businessmen willing to do anything new in Albany. Thanks for bringing something exciting to Albany.
Get a copy of the book “Profiles in Corruption” if you want an in-depth look at what goes on in Washington and politics in general. You will be alarmed and shocked, but at least you will be informed.
Jerry Falwell Jr. says he might support "civil disobedience" if Democrats pass gun control.
Hate to rain on the big love parade, but before we deify Kobe Bryant, let's not forget his arrest in that hotel room and how he basically bought his way out of that.
One SMR (small-minded Republican) is now complaining about what the governor of Virginia is doing in his state. Just like an SMR, they are exaggerating the issue and using scare tactics by stating Virginia is using “enslavement” tactics. Hey SMR, stop throwing stones from your glass house. Your squawk shows you can’t debate intelligently without fear mongering. Signed, Yours Truly.
I have a concern as a taxpayer and school taxes being the highest on my property taxes. I am a senior citizens. Why is that the School Board allows the nutrition director to throw away unnecessary money? He’s known in the community to make statements that the board allows him do as he pleases, including firing staff. We must remind the board we will remember this come election time. They represent the citizens that entrusted them to represent the community.
We'll see if the new radio station keeps up the music-first stance once they settle in. I hope they do, but right now I'm a little skeptical until I have proof. Good luck, though.
NBC Monday Night News opened with the first six minutes about Kobe's death. While this is certainly tragic news, it causes one to wonder where the world's priorities are. We have a president of our country being impeached and a virus that could kill millions and they dedicate their lead story to a basketball player.
The squawker worried about Trump supporters advocating violence is one of the dumber comments we've had in a long time. Take a poll of the criminals in jails/prisons, and almost 100% of them are Democrats.
How is it consistent with an oath to impartial justice for the Senators to be discussing the trial with the president while the trial is in process?
