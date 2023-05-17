Seventy percent of drivers in Albany consider turn signals and rearview mirrors irrelevant.
Novel idea: Why don't we push to get the Gordon Hotel project going before creating another potential failure-in-waiting?
The University of Georgia should give Stetson Bennett an honorary degree in footballology.
Amen, Fletcher. The Public Service Commission is nothing more than a rubber stamp for the agencies it is supposed to regulate. More of that good-ole-boy the-rich-get-richer politics. Meanwhile, more poor people will be left to choose between electricity and eating.
Don't expect people to pay the "market rate" in a housing project downtown where most of the residents are subsidized tenants. Are we importing poor into downtown just to fill a building?
I guess when you're a monopoly, you just kinda get to sit back and rake in the money. You have government lackeys to make it seem you are being regulated, but Georgia Power knows its bread is buttered by the PSC. The worst kind of corruption.
You are entitled to your opinion, but you are not entitled to tell me what mine should be.
It's ironic that Tuesday's Herald had a front-page article about Bainbridge bringing in an $800 million plant and 400 jobs, while right under that is a picture of Albany Chamber of Commerce in DC for a "fly-in" trying to get folks to bring business to Albany. I guess they were asking Warnock, Ossoff and Bishop for help.
Have you ever noticed the guys that go on African big-game hunts are all very short and some very skinny. Short man complex?
I’m happy to report that I dropped off my recyclables at the Meredyth recycling center today. Although the center didn’t exactly re-open on 5/8/23, as reported in the Herald, it appears that it’s all systems go now.
Albany sits by and allows all the new, high-paying jobs to go to Savanah and Bainbridge while we sink slowly in quicksand.
To solve the buzzard problem in Dougherty County, send the gun-wielding 15-year-old drive-by gang-bangers, the no muffler Mustangs, the neighborhood dusk-till-dawn boom boxers and racing Challengers. That should drive them away forever. It works to get rid of law-abiding, taxpayers.
Once you right-wing nuts allow the government to default, there is no turning back. You will be held accountable and voted out of office nationwide. In addition, your psychotic orange-headed hero will be run out of the country on a rail for egging you on.
Good for Luke, Gadt and Edwards as they seek compassionate understanding, funds, community resources and mental help for those involved in Georgia’s street-gang “crisis.” But no consideration is ever given to the victims living in constant fear, shot up homes, dead children and the taxpayers footing the bill.
To the 80-year-old sheep: Provide a fact of Democratic corruption and policies destroying the country. Tick-tock.
With all the names changed for military bases, streets, buildings and destroying statues, not one life has benefited from such actions. The only thing that has happened is the magnification of the word "stupid."
