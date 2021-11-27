squawkbox@albanyherald.com
CNN’s “angry white men” are not Pershing, Eisenhower, Roosevelt, Nimitz, Tuskegee Airmen, or Patton. They are young, ignorant men with weapons. They probably couldn’t spell “fascism,” let alone know that the above-named gentlemen, and many of that generation, defeated fascism. And they are dangerous.
If Herschel Walker would make such “a great Senator,” let him run in Texas. Ted Cruz is totally useless. Being Trump’s lackey doesn’t qualify Walker to represent our state in the U.S. Senate. If that were true, Collins or Loeffler would have won in the primary. We already have enough clueless people from Georgia in Congress.
As a customer and stockholder of Target, I am happy with their decision to begin closing on Thanksgiving Day. I wish others would follow suit.
Max Cleland’s awards: Silver Star, Bronze Star with “V” Device, Soldier’s Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal. Pretty impressive for a Marine captain at Khe San. By the way, the guy with him getting off the chopper said he dropped the grenade, not Max.
Dip Gaines. That nickname brings to mind a well-educated, sophisticated candidate.
“Inflation is a way to take people’s wealth from them without having to openly raise taxes. Inflation is the most universal tax of all.” — Thomas Sowell
There is less chance of Biden running in 2024 than there is of me winning the Snickers Marathon running backwards. Won’t happen.
Why do the supporters of Demetrius Young have to be doing so just because of race, as you put it? They could be just uninformed, misinformed, or just misled. Or maybe they voted for him because they believe in what he said he would do and in support of what he is doing. Because you don’t agree, it’s just about race.
Wednesday’s front-page story about four or five Municipal Court employees looking at embezzlement charges. Thursday’s front-page story about Probate Court judge probably will be charged with making terroristic threats. And people ask why new businesses do not come to Albany.
What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving: A jury in Georgia had the courage and the common sense and decency to bring justice to three racist murderers. I hope this sends a message to all these vigilante wannabes, one that negates the message of the Rittenhouse jury. That Vaccinated Man
Maybe our governor should take a clue from Florida Gov. Desantis about CEOs of nonprofits making millions. Desantis has asked legislators to look into setting a $175,000 limit on any nonprofit CEO’s and presidents. Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Tiffany Carr’s salary was $7.5 million in two years, $5 million in cash for paid time off, much of it state and federal tax grants.
Good story, Carlton, about the chicken and dumplings. My Mom made them for me when I was a kid whenever I got sick. They were my go-to comfort food. She would roll them out very thin so they weren’t gooey and would occasionally slip a few thin pork chops in them along with the chicken. So delicious!
