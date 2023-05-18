People say, “You complain, but what are you doing?” I got my second undeserved speed camera ticket, and the only thing city officials could offer was “pay the fine or lose your driving privileges.” Here’s what I’m doing: I am boycotting Albany. I will not spend a penny here. I have two others who are doing the same.
No disrespect to the 80-year-old squawker, but did you forget about Nixon and Watergate? Do you not remember who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021? What about Trump’s continuing lie about the 2020 election? This vilification of Democrats to the exclusion of the GOP is not only false but crazy.
Over half of the American people know and understand that national news organizations intend to mislead, misinform, and push their bias and opinions on the American public.
There’s a crisis in Dougherty/Lee County ... I can’t find a place to wash my car. Please, please, please ... somebody build another car wash.
Funny how you rant against what you think is history being erased. Name any other country that erects statues of and name structures to memorialize traitors. History is not being rewritten, it’s being properly recognized.
Develop the WG&L building as ASU housing, put fast food on bottom, common areas, entertainment, bar and grills, college night life entertainment in adjacent facilities and add a bit of life to the place. Not fitting for “low income” (work force) families with kids who need parks and groceries.
Carlton, “dry as a south Georgia trout stream?” They don’t exist.
Pay attention to the voting records of Sanford Bishop, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. They do not vote for Georgians. Also pay attention to the representatives that seldom vote at all.
All the cops, as the song says, may be at the doughnut shops, because they damn sure are not out trying to stop these cars with loud mufflers that keep people awake at night. They should be easy to catch. Maybe APD can put up some loud muffler/going 100 mph on city streets cameras.
Wasn’t the city actually renting space for the computer switching center equipment still in the old WG&L building from the failed developer?
Some people just do not deserve a dog. A cute little brown dog runs around Quail Hollow, Old Dominion and Ashford every day and night. The owner lives on Weymouth but never takes care of the dog.
The trouble with these people complaining about the commissioners putting out too much money for this and that is that you can put it in the Squawkbox all you want, but the best way to air your complaints is at the city and county commission meetings and let your voice be heard n person, period.
Trump was convicted of sexual assault against Ms. Carroll. She grabbed him by his wallet.
Albany law enforcement is in shambles. Raking in millions of dollars to squander through speed cameras is not in any way policing.
The amount of noise pollution in town is out of control. Modified mufflers and booming stereos that break so many laws. Of course, Dougherty Sherriff and Albany Police do nothing about it. Where are our tax dollars going?
