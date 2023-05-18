squawkbox.jpg

People say, “You complain, but what are you doing?” I got my second undeserved speed camera ticket, and the only thing city officials could offer was “pay the fine or lose your driving privileges.” Here’s what I’m doing: I am boycotting Albany. I will not spend a penny here. I have two others who are doing the same.

