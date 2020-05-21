Cole, Johnnie Ralph (LaGrange, Ga.) ARM1c, MIA 6222 06/04/42, Torpedo Squadron Three (VT-3), launched from USS Yorktown at about 0840 hrs., T-7 LT. Pilot P.H. Hart. The uncle she never knew. Remembered by Kaye Specht, Leesburg Georgia.
Amen, Fletcher. I have seen so many hypocritical business owners whining the "shop local" song and then turning around and refusing to support other local businesses when they have the opportunity. I will not support these businesses.
I wonder where I can purchase a designer face mask. You would think that advertisements would be everywhere.
I have sheltered in place for so long I don't know what day it is.
Great feature story on new Dawson City Manager Tracy Hester. I remember him as a good guy while working with the city of Albany. Good luck, Tracy .... you're going to need it.
As far as Pelosi calling Trump obese, people with glass faces shouldn't throw insults.
Our beloved president has boldly led us through this coronavirus nonsense; it's a shame some un-American cowards want to criticize him in an effort to try and get one of their communist leaders elected. Those of you who aren't riding the Trump train are going to get run over as this great man makes America great again.
Come on, Senator Loeffler committed insider-trading after she received that intelligence briefing. Even Martha Stewart went to jail for doing the same thing years ago.
SMRs: How sad it must be, believing that scientists, scholars, historians, economists, and journalists have devoted their entire lives to deceiving you. It is even more sad that you worship a reality TV star with decades of fraud and an exhaustively documented history of lying, deception, racism and adultery. Signed, Yours Truly
I don't know about anyone else, but I sure would like to watch a baseball game right about now.
Over 300 people at a block party in Florida. Two weeks from now, they will be crying about being infected with the COVID-19 virus. You simply cannot fix stupidity.
Jack Nicholson said it in a role he was playing as a Marine CO: “You want the truth? you can’t stand the truth.” I just wish I knew what the truth really is.
Maybe Mike Pompeo should use some of his $200,000-plus-a-year salary to hire a housekeeper and a dog walker.
With 41% of the covid-19 deaths nursing home residents and .01% children, what was the logic of closing the schools and keeping nursing homes open?
All you whining liberals have turned this fake-news virus into an issue to try and steal the presidency from our one true leader. If you think we're going to let you get away with it, you've got another think coming. We have some surprises in store for you cowards.
Trump supporters hate Dr. Fauci because Trump has given the signal that he doesn't like some of the advice the doctor/scientist has offered people to help protect themselves. Trump wants Fauci bullied. Trump wants Americans to go to stores, restaurants, go to unsafe forced work places because Trump protects the owners. Spend money you don't have to keep big businesses that support Rebuplican campaigns going
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.