The only talking head I know who said that COVID-19 would magically go away even before the summer is Trump. This is the same genius who said Monday, “If you don’t test, you don’t have any cases.” And he floated the same idea a month ago. Using that logic, if the almost 117,000 Americans had not been tested, they would not have died from COVID-19.
Anybody else notice that the police will leave you alone if you aren't breaking the law?
Trump won't release the names of the businesses who received taxpayer PPP funds. He knows his fake Christians will look the other way again.
Squawker, if you don't believe there are Nazis in the USA I would advise you to turn off Fox and talk radio and read a few newspapers now and then, but you won't, especially if you believe Confederate war criminals are heroes and politicians with whom you do not agree are the actual criminals. That's sad.
"It was a time to kill." Squawker, who the hell do you think you are? Ecclesiastes? Absolutely despicable.
Interesting that Democrats accuse Republicans of exploiting South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott to use as a pawn to cater to blacks, when the Democrats have been using and lying to blacks for the past 50 years just to get their vote. Another example of Democratic hypocrisy.
Kneel only to God.
I see the racists are returning to the Squawkbox in large numbers. Following the lead of the Orange One, now they are denying that racism even exists. Racists enjoy their white privilege and are threatened by their white fragility. I know the reason they're so angry. They know they can't compete on a level playing field. Woke people won't be offended by this, racist people will. Signed, Yours Truly
I am black. Even though history has not told our true stories, I am not in favor of censoring the past movies, books, art and other literature. It happened, and we cannot erase it by getting rid of it. As a black, we lived it, felt it and remember it. The statues should be put in a museum but not a place of honor in the square. It's still their history, don't destroy. You're not worried about this country's demise, but your place in this new order.
Just to make things clear, the Confederate flag was the South's battle flag; it had nothing to do with slavery. The same with the southern statues. Anyone that disagrees is just ignorant of Southern history period.
Poor Joe Biden. President Trump certainly doesn't need to steal the election. Joe will give it away when he leaves his basement to meet with the president. Joe is not good enough for the position of president, and neither is anyone he could pick for vice president. For I am not sure Joe will live (if he were to win) his whole term. Think about your choice when picking.
When Trump enforced the borders with walls and checkpoints the liberals and media vilified him. But when the liberals established walls and checkpoints in their new "Seattle city," it was completely accepted.
The Democrats are backing the protesters and looters but are against Trump having rallies. As usual, Democrat double standards.
