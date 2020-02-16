Baggy pants ... true, ordinance is worthless. What is cultural fashion to some, however, a tripping-over, pants crotch-holding, Hanes underwear-showing grown male walking through a restaurant, is a nauseating and obscene display of rudeness, especially to children. Nothing to do with race, it’s just demeaning to self and community.
The fundraising industry generates $3.3 billion in annual sales, of which $1.4 billion goes to participating schools, churches and other organizations, according to Jon Krueger, executive director of the Association of Fundraising Distributors and Suppliers. The true profit in these sales seems to be made by the suppliers.
For all of the stores that are wanting you to buy local and then only provide self-checkout registers, I want a real person there for customer interaction and in case something goes wrong. I will be buying more and more online. You are causing it.
Attorney General Barr should not be surprised if he, like Jeff Sessions, finds himself out of a job. After months of doing Trump’s bidding, Barr appears to have found his backbone and soul.
To the squawker who chastised Romney for being a patsy: You seem to know history like Trump. Romney was defeated in 2012. President Obama had already been president for four years.
Specific incidents of bigotry and harassment in our nation's public school system can be directly traced to President Trump's bullying rhetoric, regardless of the First Lady's “Be Best” campaign. Their rationale is "The president says it, why can’t I?" Their behavior invariably mirrors the behavior of the president, who invariably is a disgrace to our nation.
Aren't the well-paid CPA auditors responsible for evaluating Municipal Court internal financial controls during the annual audit?
The Trump economy continues to hum along and the stock market is setting new records almost daily, yet there are people who want to throw that all away and change to a socialist system that has never worked. I guess you can promise people free stuff to get votes and worry about how to pay for it later.
SMR: FACT ... if Obama had not had the TARP money to jump-start the economy in 2008, 2009 and 2010, you would still be living with your mama ... unless you haven't moved out yet.
No bones about it. The Bill of Rights is all about the ability to try and control a strong centralized government. The Second is meant to provide the means to resist with force by forming Militias that are well-armed to stand against that government, should it be deemed necessary.
Mike Bloomberg’s TV ads say, “Mike will get it done.” The only thing he would get done is further divide this country, take away your guns, raise taxes. Mike is a bigot and a racist. Remember the stop-and-frisk that targeted African Americans?
I have to show respect to the squawker who posted about a "solipsist," which is basically a self-absorbed egomaniac. In all my years, I had never heard that term before. Unfortunately, the squawker applied that term to Democrats when it quite obviously describes liar-in-chief Trump. Signed, Yours Truly
