Taylor Hawkins, another rock star dead ... with 10 different substances in him. Somebody clue me in, what in the world is the drug attraction? History shows us that it never ends in a good way when you do that crap. Another talent and life thrown away for nothing.
Amen to the recent squawk about the military base name-change effort. Tell me how anybody’s life is going to be improved one iota by this action. Just another attempt to re-write freakin’ history.
Rest in peace, Taylor Hawkins. Another life cut short by the scourge of drugs.
It won’t be the hospital stay that ends Clarence Thomas’ career, it will be that wacko loose-cannon wife of his. Getting rid of that incompetent hack can’t happen too soon.
The news from Mr. Steiner is some of the best I’ve heard in quite some time. Here’s hoping we avoid the worst of this latest variant and continue to move closer to being COVID-free. P.S. Thank you, front-line health care workers, for your service during this time.
So we will spend millions to change the name of military forts to suit some who had to be told they were a “problem?” Those who fought in wars had no problems with the names, and those who didn’t likely don’t know who these people were.
So all of the people at the expo are identified in the paper except the black couple? Hmmm.
Trump just had a rally where he compliments dictators who oppress and kill their people. Then Captain Bone Spurs attacks an American four-star general. Disgusting.
Give me 10 men like Joe Biden, and I could destroy the entire world. But wait, he’s getting it done by himself: 39% approval rating ... pathetic. Also, who are these idiots in the 39% group?
Disney has landed knee deep in the manure this time. The Mouse House looks awfully stupid publicly standing against American parental rights while bowing down to the Chinese on human rights. Classic liberal left-wing hypocrisy. Another woke failure. The Patriot
Learn, get a practical education. That is something nobody can ever take away from you, and it will serve you well throughout life.
Oh, Carlton, cut Freddie some slack; don’t be a hater. He gave us 12 years of 100% effort. Didn’t get locked up, never even beat his wife. Yeah, I too hate he went to the Dodgers, but he is a Southern California kid, born and bred, so it wasn’t just about the money. He went home. I hope he does great except when they play the Bravos.
Good friends are like a four-leaf clover. Hard to find and lucky to have.
A man who says he is a woman does not make him a woman, just as a woman who says she is a man does not make her a man. It’s that simple. Those who think otherwise need professional help.
The joy of reading often leads me to thoughts that I wish I had expressed. For instance, “The puerile delusional thinking of conservatives is a constant amazement to me. They appear to have no idea how anything actually works, but demand to be final arbiters on whether anything shall be allowed to work at all.” This is a description of the mind of a toddler.
Time to grow up and get a life.
