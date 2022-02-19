squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thanks to all the Biden supporters, the rest of us are having to pay dearly for y’all’s poor choices. Have y’all had enough yet?
Even with Biden’s policies crumbling all around him; even with his failure to turn America into the Shangri-la he promised, if the election were held today, I would vote for him again if the alternative were four more years of Trump. That evil man wants to turn our democracy into a dictatorship.
Wal-Mart, Publix: The self-checkout saves you money. How about a 15% discount for those that use it?
What’s astonishing about the Sherrods getting more value-added handouts from the taxpayer is that after all the millions of dollars they’ve gotten from us, they still have the nerve to ask for more.
With corporate greed growing out of control, Republicans are kneeling at the foot of their master.
The Georgia General Assembly is a case of that old song “send in the clowns.” They’re just making sh — up with laws to appease their base voters with no concern whatsoever how their reckless bills will impact the state in the future. It’s “Let’s just win this election so we can keep gerrymandering ourselves into office.” What a bunch of crooks.
My favorite childhood memory is my back not hurting.
Come on, Carlton, you can do better than the comparison of Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson. Willie has smoked weed for 60 or 70 years, been busted a few times. But Snoop is a convicted felon that served serious prison time. As for you saying baby boomers hated the halftime show, I am a boomer and I hate Willie and Snoop.
Let us go with a federal sales tax instead of an income tax. That way, more people would pay their share.
Bo Dorough has proven once again to be a man of his word. When campaigning for mayor, he said bringing a grocery store to the south Albany food desert would be one of his priorities. He came through for us, with some help from his fellow commissioners. Way to go, Bo.
Trump’s accountants have resigned due to his providing false numbers. When the banks find out they have been lied to, Trump’s business will be destroyed.
I have kleptomania, but when it gets bad, I take something for it.
SMRs, the defeated former president will help Ms. Abrams get elected governor and destroy the Georgia GOP, all in one glorious swoop.
When you phony Christians are in church this weekend, pray for yourself so that you can see how opposed to God’s will you are in worshiping your fake orange-haired idol.
Every time I fill my gas tank and see higher prices, I think back to how Biden deliberately caused this to happen. He won’t do anything to fix the problem because his liberal handlers won’t allow it. Now we’re dependent on OPEC and Russia for our fuel. Thanks, Joe.
How can any of you self-righteous “Christians” call out anyone else when you obey and bow down to the biggest anti-Christian who’s ever been in the White House. He tried to destroy this country for his own gain, and yet you just keep opening up your pea-picking MAGA hearts to him. It would be quaint if it weren’t so sickening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.