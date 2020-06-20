squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A study from Indonesia states that 98.9% of COVID-19 deaths were patients deficient in Vitamin D. Why are the so-called experts, Fauci and the CDC, not mentioning this to Americans? Answer: They cannot make a profit if people take Vitamin D to get well.
Mayor takes a knee, apologizes for “insensitive” comment “all lives matter,” not specifying “black lives matter.” “One Albany,” eh, Bo?
Do you want to live without laws and no law enforcement? I don’t.
See where our Georgia teachers’ standards are being lowered again. The edTPA will not be required in the future because so many want-to-be teachers can’t pass this test. Also, one of two ethics requirements is being removed. While our state educational standard scores continue to go down, is this a wise move? Shameful.
Since we are in this liberal movement of expected national apology for past wrongdoings, I expect and demand my last four ex-girlfriends call me and apologize for being so mean to me. I know my ex-wife won’t call.
The rioting/looting is destroying middle- and low-income citizens’ neighborhoods. This is incomprehensible. And CNN cheers this on, calling it “protests.”
Can someone please tell me how I can get an EBT card? I’m hungry for some of that butter-and-garlic-cooked $35 per pound King Crab at the Albany Publix.
I’d be very interested to see the responses to the questionnaire passed out at the last Albany rally.
Defund and dismantle police departments? Yeah, that’s the answer, the answer to every crook, thug, bum and sexual predator’s dream.
Mr. T, we can tell what color you are when you inform us about 2020 unarmed killings of whites vs blacks. What you did not tell us was that based on the fact that 72% of the USA population is white compared to 13% black, unarmed blacks are killed at a severely disproportionate rate that whites. You really don’t get it: The issue is not how many unarmed blacks are killed by police officers, it’s the use of excessive force, 17% of the time for blacks.
Not very comforting that national and world news is provided by CNN. They choose what to report and not report and slant it based on their agenda: pro-Democrat and anti-Republican.
B.J., Sanford has never voted for small business unless Nancy told him to.
Oh, I get it. If a man has a criminal record, it’s OK for a cop to slowly choke him to death, at least in Trumpland? Got it. And people wonder why people call them racist.
Way to go Orthopoeadic Associates for recognizing the seven young individuals from our community that graduated from medical school. Drive by and see the wonderful display of some bright, young, motivated students from our area. Congrats to Emily Graf, Harrison Houston, Kevin Cheshire, Stephanie Myers, Christopher Michas, Daniel Talley and Danielle Turner.
Over 110,000 have lost their lives, 40 million people have lost their jobs, highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, highest debt in the history of the country, riots in the streets and deploying the military against American citizens. Is trump finished making America great yet? Signed, Yours Truly
