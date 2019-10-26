Want to do something for your country? Encourage those in elected office to introduce a term limits bill. This would change our country for the better overnight. It's a win-win for all.
Stay behind your president. He's marching toward Russia. So you will one day give up more than all of your rights. Then, America will be great again, when Putin tells Donald what to tell you.
I don't think Republicans fear Trump, rather they are showing support. The Democrats with this farce impeachment are the ones who fear Trump. They know they can't beat him in 2020 so they try to eliminate him another way.
Latest poll: Super-majority of Americans support legalizing marijuana. Support is now at 66 percent. And a majority of taxpaying public would rather their dollars be spent to regulate cannabis, not incarcerate its consumers.
Channel 10, we assume your p.m. weatherman buys all his food at the grocery store and has no need for farmers, as he uses the word "unfortunately" quite a bit about impending rain.
I am predicting that Democrats will impeach Trump without any Republican vote. But the Senate will not remove him from office. It will be just like Clinton's. Impeachment is successful in removing the president only when it has bipartisan support. Also, Trump will be re-elected in 2020.
I sure do miss Gregg Allman!
No one is against helping the poor and needy. They are against helping able-bodied people that won't help themselves. There are programs to help people. I had nothing as a child and not a lot now, but what I do have I have worked for and never taken help from anyone. Unless you are disabled, ill or elderly, there are no excuses for not trying to earn your own way.
I always thought they were not allowed to drive/park 18-wheelers on residential streets. One on Sharon Ave. every now and then. No patrolling, no enforcement. We need more officers and higher pay for them.
I have noticed a few Roger Marietta signs are missing. Is somebody stealing Marietta signs as revenge for Roger stealing signs? If so, this person is no better than Marietta.
While being for equal job opportunity and equal pay, is a men's locker room a place for women? The Astros' assistant general manager being fired is ridiculous. He didn't say he approved of past actions of his pitcher. This young man's career is destroyed by three women that thought he was talking to them. Sad situation.
If liberal politicians treat Americans this badly when we are armed to the teeth, imagine if you will, what they would be willing to do once they take your guns.
Dracula had his gypsies. Trump has his minions who blindly follow him no matter what he does or says. He has used the terms “witch hunt” and lately “lynching.” Since he’s supposedly “the chosen one,” what term will he use next? Crucifixion?
Joe Biden jumped on the president for using the word lynching, but it turns out he used the same word during the Clinton impeachment. I guess he didn't think about the videos that are still out there. If this is the best candidate the Democrats have, the election will be a landslide for Trump.