squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A few weeks ago someone was complaining because their paper did not come until 9 clock in the morning. I say consider yourself lucky. We no longer have a delivery on our street, and it is supposed to come by mail. The problem is that the mail is so unreliable that a number of days we don’t get it period. What is really sad is that we are one street off West Doublegate where they do get delivery.
Good one, Carlton. As a 74-year-old man, I am happy to say I have never participated in the idiocy known as Black Friday. My first wife did and would come home raving mad after each one. Luckily, my second one had better sense and also refused to indulge in the madness.. We have been together much longer and are happier.
City Commission candidate “Dip” Gaines says that if elected he will divert the $10 million earmarked for sanitary sewer/stormwater repairs to social programs. This in spite of the city facing a $50,000/day fine if the work is not finished by the prescribed deadline. They don’t call him “Dip” for nothing.
After seeing a picture of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s horse face without her mask, I’d think she’d want to cover up as much as possible.
Football, unlike golf or tennis, is a team sport. If you are a team player, specifically the QB, your individuality goes out the window. Saying you are “immunized” when you are not vaccinated exposes your teammates and their families to COVID. These are traits of a very selfish person, not an MVP. And I thought Favre was a diva.
Remington just announced the move of operations to LaGrange. Another missed opportunity for Albany. We need more industry like this.
Republican Congressmen who condemned Jan. 6 riot now say it was a group on “vacation.” What were these chickensh--s saying while they were hiding?
Very fine article, Mr. Carlton, about the Seabees. I was in Air Force in that same time frame. We all had to have security clearances and were usually a 6-8-man crew that traveled to sites all over the world. We too were a band of brothers and considered our members as the finest. Our organization also has reunions every two years although that will sadly soon end as our numbers are few now.
If Clinton Johnson wants to decrease property taxes, he needs to understand the problem. Why are people relocating? The school system is the main thing. Safety is important and when a parent brings a gun to school to solve a student fight, it’s not safe.
Carlton, you and Fowler seem to be picked on constantly in the Squawkbox. All I can say is there must be some very jealous people out there. I bet none of them could do either job.
OK, YT, we’ll go with your number for the riot: 700. Does that equate to a summer’s worth of riots in which a federal building was besieged for days? They’re both wrong, but you are trying to signal your way to being the most right of the wrong. Again, one day vs. all summer. If you wanna go for rightest of the wrong ...
Mail delivery sure is slow. Still waiting for the check from Mexico to pay for the Trump wall. Another lie. Gullible Trumpsters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.