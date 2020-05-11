squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Dear “Yours Truly,” Would you please give it a rest?
I wonder if the squawker complaining about the jailed shop owner in Texas would be complaining if it wasn’t a black judge jailing a white woman. Don’t pretend you didn’t know, you’re not as clever as you think and the point of your hood is showing. That squawker is obviously an SMR. Signed, Yours Truly
So our “great” president has more important things to worry about than people wearing stupid masks and staying 6 feet apart? You mean like making sure Michael Flynn, who lied to the FBI and pleaded guilty twice, doesn’t even go to trial? You mean like making sure he and his children make as much money as they can while he’s in the White House? You mean like helping Putin and Russia interfere with the election? Give me a break.
Amen, Fletcher. Our “leaders” outlaw products and substances that might possible impact lab rats, but a substance that kills thousands a year is OK. I guess it’s as you said ... depends on how much money you contribute to campaigns.
I am sick of seeing the narcissistic weatherman use his professional Facebook page to continually post his political views. He gets paid to forecast weather, and that’s all we should see on his WALB page. He needs to keep his political agenda on his personal page.
Trump forever!
This is a free country, Fletcher. If people want to kill themselves by smoking, no Big Brother government has the right to stop them.
I am saddened that a young man was killed in Brunswick by two white vigilantes. Also in recent days, a black security guard was killed in Michigan at a Family Dollar store by two black men. In the first, there is outrage in the media over this senseless killing. The second has been virtually ignored. Does that mean that if a white man kills a black, there is injustice, but if a black kills another black that is just business as normal?
Customers in check-out lines at supermarkets can space themselves 6 feet apart, but often cannot stand 6 feet away from employees at the cash registers. Customers who refuse to wear masks in this situation expose essential workers to an unacceptable hazard. This is irresponsible and uncaring. The crisis isn’t over yet.
I continue to be amazed that the city is still planning to pave streets and now sidewalks. They make a point to explain it is T-SPLOST money building these projects. As if T-SPLOST money just falls from the sky. All taxes will be a fraction of what was collected before the virus hit. Why can’t they understand we need to save all of this money because we do not know what the future holds for all of us?
Albany Internal Medicine is “5 stars,” just like the Georgia Bulldogs.
Trump says Democratic governors misused state funds and don’t deserve federal help. Trump will not say what proof he has, but it’s cruel for him to show that he does not care about supporting Republicans in those states who voted and supported him.
Giving away money we do not have is not the answer to our problems. The answer is to safely re-open our economy and get people back to work.
