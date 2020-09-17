squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Carlton, gun lunacy has nothing to do with the shootings in Albany, Detroit, Chicago and other high crime cities. The problem is these pansies who walk around with their pants around their knees because their diaper is too full and they have no parent to change them. They are pansies because they aren’t man enough to handle a little problem without a gun. When are you and all of the liberals going to learn that guns do not kill, it’s idiots with guns that kill?
Two stores today allowed unmasked people to enter, Harveys and Dollar Tree. Pay attention, managers. Some people will not follow the rules or the door signs.
To the squawker complaining about LeBron James: It’s not his fault his gifted talents paid off for him. Maybe you should look in the mirror and ask what happened to me. You never know how heavy a backpack is until you carry it.
Loved the story on the Phoebe brick pavers. The ceremony is always very moving.
The mayor is the only member of the City Commission talking about alternative carbon-free energy sources. When are the City Commissioners and residents of Albany going to take this issue seriously?
Our highly qualified chief of police needs a $68,000 consultant to tell him how to deal with the public? Spend our tax money like our tax isn’t the highest in the state. So what does the chief do?
Scared squawker, please get a grip on reality. Mr. Fletcher’s column is what’s known as “opinion writing.” You’re only “doomed to constant fear and lawlessness” if you don’t get off the media Kool-Aid diet. Castro took away everyone’s guns; look how how well that worked out for the Cuban people.
Bob Woodward became famous at a young age because of luck. Someone contacted him and Carl Bernstein.
Representative Greene does a good job of keeping south Georgia informed about the issues under the “Gold Dome.” Why don’t we ever hear from our other representatives?
Seems like every politician is bashing each other instead of saying what they would do for the county, state or the United States. Stop bashing and tell us what you will do, plain and simple, or no vote.
Come on. Lying is not a way of life for most people. The question is, why would anyone continue to excuse or believe someone who is a known liar? That says more about you than him.
The Trump administration can save a lot of money throughout all departments. They no longer need to keep paying for all of these experts. Trump’s people don’t use any of that information anyway. Get rid of them all. Trump is just going to have people who know nothing at all about whatever they are in charge of do and say whatever they think Trump wants.
So excited about the money taxpayers will save if Subadan moves on. God answers prayers.
Ex-cons may be pardoned by the state for fulfilling obligations to them, but what about the citizens who were victimized by the same felon? Restitution is not complete until you beg for their forgiveness and repay what you have stolen from them.
Listening to Senator Loeffler defend Trump’s anti-military comments on C-SPAN was shameful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.