Why doesn’t the loyal subscriber to the Herald get the advertised Circulation Special? New and returning subscribers special is $10 a month, for one year, $120. Loyal Herald subscribers, for 1 year, $357.
Carlton, your Wednesday column served as my uplifting “looking at beautiful creatures that fly.” It helped that I am always looking at the birds outside my own window. Thank you.
Biden’s student loan handout plan is Robin Hood in reverse. It takes from the poor to give to the rich.
Yours Truly, I am happy to inform you that you are not doing anything right; it Is a figment of your imagination. Your imagination is conceived in your own warped, delusional, racist and very sick mind. The world would be better off if you would please just go away.
A wise man once said, “Forget it, I’m going fishing.” And he lived happily ever after.
The way to get rid of annoyances like Yours Truly and The Patriot? Ignore them and they’ll go away.
Let’s see ... what board does Bruce Capps serve on now? Ummm ... none. Maybe his good buddy can get him a job shoveling the bulls-- — that he spreads in large doses online.
Carlton Fletcher, I don’t know who told you you were a writer, but they lied.
This student loan program has benefited the college community more than anyone else. That is why they spent all those bucks lobbying and campaign contributions to get student loans paid by the taxpayer — a further benefit to those already benefited.
I am stunned at the audacity of the city commission to ask for retirement benefits, and retroactive, no less! They pay a fee for the privilege to run, and now want the taxpayers to pay them for what amounts to a part-time job. Glad I voted for Warbington.
I’m not sure Mr. McCoy’s “Guide to Government” will help Mr. Heard. If he’s calling a sitting commissioner “a punk-ass fag---,” he might need a guide to professionalism in the workplace first.
When Congress and the president(s) becomes the never-ending consuming problem and threat to national sustainability of the country rather than solving real problems and issues, this government is no longer a viable system and as such should be corrected and reconstituted. (Ref: the Constitution)
Although neither has anything worthwhile to add, at least Grumpy Old Marine describes himself much more accurately than The Patriot. There is absolutely nothing patriotic about Pat-Riot.
A retirement plan for elected officials? Are we insane? I and my partners have a small company, and we offer a retirement plan. We do that to encourage employees not to leave to find a job that pays better. Do we need to encourage elected officials who already lust to remain attached to the government teat? This has to be a joke
Mr. McCoy, I hope your government guide included a section on how taking federal and state money for purported housing projects and having the money mysteriously disappear is not something you want to do. Oh, and that section about ethics better be a very big one, with lots of pictures that make it easy to understand.
