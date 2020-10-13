squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I was assisted by two caring angels today at early voting. I didn’t know either of these ladies, but they both came to my aid. I was standing near the back of the line with my wife, when the first lady came up to me and told me that her friend “Alice” was working inside the polling center and said I could move to the front of the line because I was using a walker. What would have been a multiple-hour wait to vote turned into a 30-minute voting experience. I want to thank both of these ladies for their kindness, and I didn’t want it to go unnoticed.
I agree with the Squawker about Grand Island. I played golf at least once a week at Grand Island. It was a beautiful course. I’ve not played golf since it closed. It’s very sad.
David Perdue’s lying TV ads claiming Jon Ossoff is supported by Communist China and the like are shameful, and Perdue should take them down or resign. He embarrasses himself.
I’m still amazed that the Albany City Commission doesn’t do drug testing. If the city’s employees are involved in any kind of questionable act, they’re tested. Why not the commission? It would be interesting to see how the tests of the commissioner so up in arms about liquor stores in his community would come out.
It was aggravating to wait in such long lines, but it was a great experience to see so many in our community participating in our democracy. It doesn’t matter who you vote for, just vote. P.S. Thank you to the fine folks in the Elections office who handled the massive turnout professionally and as patiently as possible.
To my friend on the city commission that smokes pot: “Don’t Worry Be Happy.” Their are curb stores that sell fake urine for about $15 dollars. And you know me; I smoke about as much as Willie Nelson does.
Wonder just how much of that $32 million will somehow find its way into Stacey Abrams’ pockets? Think she is using the same media consultant dodge the rest of the politicians are? That is an easy 15 to 20 percent.
Kelly Loeffler’s phony “I’m the most conservative member of the Senate” is just her trying to fool voters into getting her into the runoff. And her “aw-shucks I’m just a farm girl” rings about as true as her “I did nothing wrong” post-COVID briefing stock buy/sell. She’s part of the swamp that needs to be drained.
Albany is always the joke of southwest Georgia. I went to vote this morning, and the line a mile long. Why didn’t the Elections supervisor have the common sense to open at least two polling places in Albany, knowing there would be a large crowd? Where do we get these people from?
The article about the last civil war battle in Columbus was great. Keep providing that kind of informative history.
So Rep. Bishop thinks a Supreme Court nominee shouldn’t be considered this late? What if he was told he might lose his race so he shouldn’t vote anymore?
Bo Dorough, I see, is meddling in county business now, trying to take over the whole city and county governments. Someone needs to clue him in that he’s not James Gray, and he’s not going to run this community.
