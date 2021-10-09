squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yours Truly, you continue to prove how dumb you are and out of touch with reality every time you respond to a squawk. You just can’t seem to connect the dots. By the way, you talk about Trump lying, but just like the liberal news media, you say nothing about all the lies Biden is telling. Go to POLITIFACT and take a look at all of the documented lies Biden has told.
I have a feeling our wrong-headed governor is headed for the same fate as our former president ... one term. Yippee-ki-yay out west ... what a stupid move.
You cover your mouth when you sneeze to protect others around you. During COVID, you are wearing a mask for the same reason.
SMRs: If Trump tries to overthrow another election in 2024 just know that Speaker Nancy can suspend the Congress and declare herself president until any problems are solved. Since she is third in line to be president. Find somebody to read the Constitution to you.
Why are we — mankind — enduring an accumulation of ills and violence? We have overpopulated our home, the Earth. With an eye on the buck, neither caring for her well-being nor that of our cohabitants, altogether, it’s only we that matter ... to us.
Some people think they should know if someone is or is not vaccinated and feel people should be required to disclose vaccination status. I have one question: Have any of you ever heard of HIPPA? You liberals can’t just toss laws out the window that don’t allow you to achieve your socialist/communist utopia.
I am flabbergasted at the lousy fare that passes for TV these days. With the providers charging more and more for lesser and lesser quality programs, surely consumers are going to revolt and just turn the damned things off.
No one more skeptical about science than a scientist. — Margaret Atwood
Someone please help these kids. NBC LA reports Newsome is going to mandate vaccines for children K-12 as soon as the FDA approves a vaccine. They need a union. Maybe the national and local teachers’ unions that fought to keep teachers at home rather than in the classroom can send union reps and organizers to help these children push back.
As it’s not guns that kill but man pulling the trigger — it follows that man should be banned.
Now that the Atlanta Braves are in the playoffs, I wonder if Major League Baseball, in their infinite wisdom, will repeat their arbitrary refusal to allow the city to host games as they did with the 2021 All-Star game. Then, and maybe now, there will be hundreds, maybe thousands of folks who would miss the financial gain from hosting games because MLB disagrees with actions of the state legislature.
I’ve never heard a surgeon complain that the worst aspect of his job is having to wear a mask.
Mike Pence says the Democrats are using the Jan. 6 insurrection against Trump supporters. Hey, Pence, are you so dense you don’t realize those people were going to bring severe bodily harm to you if they could have found you?
A USA-born visitor who has lived in England, Japan, Spain, India and now Switzerland said Albany was the friendliest town she had ever been in.
