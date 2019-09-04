Come on, Carlton, do you print anything people tell you as fact? Shirley Sherrod said her collective farm of 5,735 acres in Lee County "was land the size of the state of Rhode Island" ... one small problem with that statement. Rhode Island is 1,212 square miles or 775,680 acres.
“Mercy, Mercy Me,” I miss Marvin Gaye, too. “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” and that was Marvin. “How Sweet It Is” to sit quietly on a bright or gloomy day and listen to Marvin’s catalog of music. As each song plays, I think about “What’s Going On.” “Can I Get a Witness?”
Congratulations, Madame President Marion Fedrick. May you continue to serve our Albany State University for years to come.
So the squawker says patriots need to stand up against attacks on the 2nd Amendment? Where does the 2nd Amendment protect individual ownership of military assault weapons and their ammunition, freedom from universal background checks, and the right of the mentally ill to buy guns?
Walmart has not stopped selling alcoholic beverages, though an average of 30 people a day in the United States die in drunk driving crashes.
Is it legal to take your children to a busy intersection and have them run into traffic with buckets begging for money? I see it almost every weekend at Old Dawson and Westover. I almost rear-ended another car when the light was green and the car ahead decided to slam on breaks and put a dollar in the bucket.
"Letting yourself go is alright, as long as you can get yourself back." -- Mick Jagger
To the squawker who says if I ask your first name and you start spelling, there is a problem: I have to spell my name because if I don't you get it wrong.
Oh, my God! People are tired of assault weapons being readily available and being used to kill innocent people! They want some kind of control placed on access to these weapons! They're going to take our guns! The sky is falling, the sky is falling!
New line from healthy panhandling individual in In Albany: “I’m not a beggar." These folks are giving panhandlers a bad name.
B.J., the egregious decisions that you and others make by wasting taxpayers dollars and running money producers out of the county is the reason you can’t get people on boards. You stated that Albany has a lot to give, but you shoved most of it down the solar company's throat. Then you throw $20M away on smart meters. And you want someone to work for nothing on a board, to give you advice that you won’t take?
Squawker you are wrong. The great Bill Clinton only agreed to cut Medicare since Republicans don't believe in heath care for people, and he still created more jobs than Trump ever will.
You’re so proud to be a graduate of ASU and a teacher in the DCSS, but the DCSS is one of the worst in the state and is full of ASU graduates. See the issue?
Can you fake Christians give us an update on Trump's campaign promise to give Americans the best health care ever? Oh, that's right, you're only worried about his policies toward non-white people.
Funny how some people equate their racist views with "patriotism." Actually, not funny.