Why did everything get silent about the group that worked in the courthouse taking bribes to fix tickets? Have not heard a word in months. Anybody fined or jailed?
I don't think Tripp Morgan will be getting any of those businessman of the year awards any time soon.
Arlington National Cemetery contains over 400,000 bodies residing in more than 270,000 graves of deceased service members and their families. That is why you stand for the National Anthem and the flag. Without their sacrifice, maybe you couldn't protest anything in any manner.
It's lunacy how we've taken sides in America and refuse to acknowledge anything positive by the "enemy." We are not Republican-Americans and Democrat-Americans. We're, by god, Americans and we'd better start acting like it again or the crazies on both sides will win.
Congratulations, Phillip Henry. Well-deserved.
Stacey Abrams' voting rights organization, Fair Fight, lets you check if you could be purged from election rolls by the state next month. GeorgiaVoterSearch.com.
What's the over/under for turnout in the School Board runoff election? I'm saying under 8% of voters will show up.
Local tea-party activists in Mobile, Ala., refuse to let Trump speak at their 4th of July event. That proves Trump is losing support in GOP.
Isn't it amazing that Irwin EMC in south-central Georgia is working with a national cable company to get broadband in all these small communities, and our cable provider is doing nothing to provide service for the people in rural Dougherty County. It's all about the money.
VP Kamala Harris said, "We have made progress. We have made extreme progress at the border." I believe she was referring to the huge number of illegal immigrants this administration has shuttled to many states.
These people trying to get their hands on the COVID relief money have already taken a large chunk of money to "feed the poor" -- i.e. the same group that drives their new Mercedes Benzes to every food giveaway. Of course, we can't forget the administrative costs.
We first had catch-and-release on our southern border. Now we have it in our large Democratic cities. Crime is spiking, and police are arresting the same criminals over and over.
The groups that are trying to get the coronavirus relief money are the ones who turn people off to groups that are really trying to help the community, like Helping Hands. How about we see some accounting for the money before we give them a penny?
Cops were called to arrest a citizen (time served was over 6 years ago) suspected of passing a fake $20 bill. The citizen was handcuffed and made to lie face down on the street while one cop placed both knees on his back for over 9 minutes while the citizen begged to breathe until he died. The cop's job was not to kill people even if they are suspects.
The WHO and everybody else can investigate the origins of COVID-19 all they want, in America it was and will remain the Trump Virus because our then-president refused to take it seriously and act accordingly. The deaths of all those Americans are on his hands.
