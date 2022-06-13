squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A new travesty for Albany and Dougherty County: Juneteenth folks mad because the county is having a celebration. Why? The Juneteenth folks were trying to extort $60,000 of taxpayers’ money with no explanation of where the money was going. As a life-long, 74-year-old taxpaying citizen, I have lost all hope for our once wonderful town that I truly love.
Multiple SMRs complained about the Juneteenth holiday. They just hate it when black people get recognition. SMRs can’t hide their racism. They’re a little more comfortable stating it here due to the anonymity. But I bet those same SMRs have no problem with naming things after Confederates who went to war with the United States. Signed, Yours Truly
Seventy-six percent of teachers in America are female, and the female gun ownership community is quickly growing. Of the 8 million new gun owners since 2019, 50% of them are women. That is huge and fantastic. And it shows a growing movement of women of all ages and backgrounds standing up to the anti-gun narrative.
Squawker, your one true president is heading to federal prison.
This trail mess gets deeper and deeper. It looks like a few folks (like Spencer Lee, for example) are going to keep us from getting this very nicely planned recreation facility. Shame on the people whose egos are holding up progress.
Squawkers continue to get it wrong on freedom of speech. Yes, Jack Del Rio has freedom of speech. No, he does not have freedom from being held accountable for what he is free to say.
I have come to the logical conclusion that Yours Truly is a black male, probably around 60 years old and is or previously was affiliated with ASU. YT is the most racist person I have ever read or listened to. He absolutely exudes racism with every squawk. YT should be banned from the Squawkbox for the good of Albany.
These “county officials” like Victor Edwards lied to you, Fletcher. We’ve been holding a Juneteenth celebration for years. The county just tried to take the glory.
Thanks, Carlton, for letting us know about Frank Wilson and his friends wanting $60,000 of taxpayers’ money to have a Juneteenth celebration. I was floored to read they wanted $5,000 for T-shirts. People are leaving Albany as if they had stole a government mule and people like this are the reason. And this so-called holiday is a joke anyway.
Kamala Harris says children shouldn’t be afraid to go to school, Well, Kamala, Americans shouldn’t have incompetent leadership, high crime, high inflation, high food and gas prices and baby formula shortages, but here we are. Cry me a river.
Herschel Walker ... Have his little problems woke you up yet? When you voted him in as a candidate, you gave the senate seat away.
The bushes are fake conservatives, YT. The housing debacle of ‘08 was caused by the feds coercing banks to lend to high-risk people. When they began defaulting, the banks thought the feds were backing these loans. They weren’t, so instead of letting the market set the prime rate, it has been artificially low for 14 years to pay for those defaulted loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.