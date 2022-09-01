...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dougherty, west
central Turner, Lee, southeastern Terrell and Worth Counties through
530 PM EDT...
At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Marine Corps Logistics Base, or 11 miles northwest
of Sylvester, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Sylvester, Leesburg, Albany, Putney, Poulan, East Albany, Marine
Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Terrell, Sumner, Warwick, Stocks,
Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, Sylvester Airport, South
Albany, Tempy, Southwest Ga Regional A/P and Parkerville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Let’s get this straight: Herschel Walker has endorsed perennial candidate Tracy Taylor, and he thinks this will give his campaign a boost? So many cliches come to mind. When Taylor loses yet another race, will it embolden him to run for governor or the U.S. Senate?
The closer to Election Day it gets, the cheaper the gas gets. Is anyone else suspicious of this coincidence?
Trumpsters, give us one legitimate reason why your cult leader took Top Secret documents from the White House to his unsecured country club. Be honest, I know that’s difficult.
Democrat Mary Peltola won a special election in Alaska over Sarah Palin. It was a seat held by Republicans for the last 49 years. Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election in upstate New York in a district Republicans hoped to flip. Expectations have shifted from an expected red wave, to a red puddle, to Democrats holding majorities in both houses. Be afraid Republicans. Signed, Yours Truly
After reading the story on the local restaurants, I decided to give Fuzzy’s Tacos a try. I was very pleased with both the service and the food. I am so happy we’re getting these new — and different — restaurants in our city. I plan to give all of those mentioned in the story a try. Keep it cooking, Albany.
Mr. Equality, if Fox News is so biased and inaccurate, then why do so many Democrats watch it every day? Is it their consistent No. 1 rating? Truly has no answer, how about you? The Patriot
If we took out the drug and alcohol abusers — Johnny Cash, anyone? Jimi Hendrix? Jim Morrison? — there would be a very small Hall of Fame. The Chili Peppers are an amazing band, and they certainly deserve a spot in the Hall. You must be smoking what you accused others of abusing.
Pretoria fields has lost me as customer forever for allowing the spewing nonsense of that bully Will Geer on their radio station.
Pat-Riot, I saw a quote that made me immediately think of you; “When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent” — Issac Asimov
Can anyone explain or tell me why food places cut one chicken wing in half and sell them as two? I found out the only place that sells whole cooked chicken wings is KFC.
I was watching BarnWood Builders Tuesday night and saw a cabin that was built before the civil war. It is in Pennsylvania. Ya’ll may want to go burn it down since you have destroyed everything with any history.
Here’s the deal. President Biden held a campaign rally to praise himself for his “successful” withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. No mention of 13 Americans killed in a terrorist attack. No mention of Afghan civilians who helped our military and were promised safe passage to the U.S. Just a campaign rally.
Mr. or Mrs. Exhilarated Warnock voter: What exactly is prejudiced about voting for one black man over another black man? And the Equality Man was making fun of Republicans’ intelligence? Ha!
Liberals believe we need to have a better planet for our children. I believe we need to have better children for our planet.
