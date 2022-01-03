squawkbox@albanyherald.com
According to the KADB publication, it’s illegal to post signs on public rights-of-way. So ... how ‘bout it, winner and loser candidates? Take ‘em down or Johnny Law will come knockin’ on yo’ do’!
Enjoyed the Top 150 album list. One of my favorites is Jackson Browne, so kudos for the add but no Boston? Could be a solid add for the next revision.
With Epstein’s girlfriend found guilty, will she also be found a “suicide?”
With music, as with all art, it comes down to taste. I agree with a lot of Fletcher’s Top 150 picks, disagree with others. And I certainly have a list of other albums I would have selected. But that’s not the point. The point is this person who obviously loves music and knows a lot about it took the time to put this list together. Thank you; I loved this feature.
So, “Patriot,” I guess you’re OK with the former president and others of his ilk trying to overthrow our government? Why don’t you come out and say what you really mean: You’re a “white patriot” who is OK with anything as long as it benefits people like you. You might want to go back and read the words of the Constitution: It does not single out white males as the beneficiaries of freedom.
Here’s the deal: I am a Fox and Trump-worshipping SMR who pines daily for the return of our most exalted leader to his rightful throne. The only thing that might spoil your tiresome narrative is that l — and almost all of my Trumpster-loving friends, have had both vaccinations and the booster. So, please, give it a small break for this new year and try not to be so totally boring and predictable.
Why do drugstores make the sick walk all the way to the back of the store to get their prescriptions while healthy people can buy cigarettes at the front?
Are you tired of wearing a mask? Do you want this virus to go away? Step up and get vaccinated.
Hey Pat Riot, worshiping Trump is not considered Freedom of Religion, besides your right to be an ignorant hypocrite is still in full force. Your squawks prove that.
I appreciate the work that had to have gone into the articles about the Top 150 albums. Man, that brought back some memories.
YT is so narrow-minded that he can’t separate the facts concerning two different incidents where a black person died. He is more of a racist than the grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan.
Listen, confused Squawker, B.J. Fletcher is not the kind of person that is “defeated” in life. You will continue to see and hear about her regularly because she gives to our community selflessly. You should give it a try sometime. Happy New Year to all you fine Squawkers. The Patriot
Having just returned from Albany shopping, I feel the only thing worse than shopping there must be living there.
If you are injured or killed trying to evade police or resisting being detained, there should be no way to collect millions for your bad behavior. Shame on lawyers who take these cases. It’s all about the money, not justice.
If you feel useless, remember it took 20 years, trillions of dollars and four U.S. presidents to replace the Taliban with the Taliban.
