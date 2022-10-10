When our beloved governor declared Georgia “open” on April, 7, 2022, and did away with all anti-COVID precautions, 16,827 Georgians had died of COVID. Since then, another 22,000 Georgians have died of COVID. I guess they were the sacrifice Kemp was willing for someone else to make.
Carlton, your editorial “No ‘Christians,’ it’s not your beliefs; it’s your actions” in Sunday’s Herald was on the money. Keep it up.
In 2018 90 percent of black voters voted for Abrams. Today polls show only 80 percent of black voters support Abrams. The American public is finally getting fed up.
The Florida governor got illegal immigrants from Texas so he could fly them to a Democratic state. Now he wants immigrants, legal or not, to clean up his state from the hurricane. Trumpsters, that’s called hypocrisy.
What selective amnesia you MAGA RINOs have. All countries, except Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and China, laughed at the USA when Trump was president. He took Putin’s word over his own intelligence agencies that Russia didn’t meddle in our 2016 election. Then there are the Kim Jong Un love letters. Get real.
Here is a quick list of famous Democrats and liberals who are certified abusers of women: Bill Clinton, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer, Harvey Weinstein, the Cuomo brothers, Al Franken, George Soros and the list goes on and on, hypocrite squawker.
A big thank you to the Albany High School ‘50, 51-year reunion committee, for a great reunion. As I always say, rock on AHS 1971.
“Trying to blame global warming for Ian defies scientific evidence. I would caution against trying to link any one storm to climate change.” Jamie Rhome, acting director NOAA National Hurricane Center.
Why of Hershel or Warnock? A political system where the policy totally resides with a revolving presidency, where one votes for the inept, undesirable and unqualified because power in governance and ability to gain wealth is vested not by wisdom to do good for the country, but in the mere party head count in a do-nothing Congress.
We have a winner. The first “Dumb A — Award” is given to “The Superior Man.” His love of Biden is so deep, he has a picture of Biden, embroidered on his pillow. A full-sized front picture on one side, and a full-size back picture on the other side. He likes to sleep with his head on the back side. Just sign us “The Committee”
Carlton’s motto, “I may not always be perfect, but I am always me!”
You squawkers who like to attack Herschel Walker fail to mention the fact that Warnock was arrested for repeatedly obstructing an investigation into a child abuse case at a church-affiliated camp that Warnock was connected with. This is not the only criminal activity in Warnock’s past. Maybe you should do some research for yourself.
I have met Herschel Walker. He was charming and courteous. He is handsome and a great athlete. He also lies. He has mistreated the mothers of his children. He has failed to acknowledge his responsibility to provide appropriate care and support for each child. You know these are the facts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.