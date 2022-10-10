squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

When our beloved governor declared Georgia “open” on April, 7, 2022, and did away with all anti-COVID precautions, 16,827 Georgians had died of COVID. Since then, another 22,000 Georgians have died of COVID. I guess they were the sacrifice Kemp was willing for someone else to make.

