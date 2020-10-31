squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Sadly, the Girl Scouts of America have taught their young members two important life lessons for this day and age. First, never congratulate a woman for an important achievement if she might be a conservative. Second, if you violate rule one, be sure to withdraw your recognition of the achievement and apologize as soon as the first liberal complains. Juliette Gordon Low would not be happy.
Why is Albany Utilities still having problems with online payments. Their site says my account does not exist when the bill is due. Some months I have to use work time to wait in the drive-thru line.
Germany and France are choosing to have lockdowns again due to COVID-19 spreading, this despite these countries having mask mandates. Hey, Yours Truly, you still believe masks stop the spread of the virus? Try wearing a tinfoil hat, I heard that works as well as the masks.
I am sure glad the coronavirus is over. We can throw away our masks now. If the White House hadn’t told us it was over, we would never have known.
The White House listed “ending the pandemic” as one of Trump’s accomplishments, then released a statement saying the claim was “poorly worded.” I think calling it “poorly worded” is poorly worded. I’d call it perhaps the most outrageous lie the Trump administration has told yet. That Masked Man
To understand Chris Clark’s editorial, the reader must do a bit of decoding. When Mr. Clark, president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, writes “market-driven” he means monopoly-controlled. “Ideology supplants” are consumer advocates and environmentalists, and “energy policy leadership” refers to top-down policymaking by government and big business. Finally “consumer-focused policies” is shorthand for consumer exclusion from policy formation. Do not be fooled.
We never appreciate leadership until we experience the absence of it. That Masked Man
President Trump was elected based upon promises made. He will be re-elected based upon promises kept.
I feel for those who are living in Georgia right now. Not only is it one of the worst states when it comes to marijuana regulation and acceptance. But it does have a really ignorant governor at the helm.
Mr. Stoner: Savannah, Macon and especially Atlanta have terrible drug abuse problems. That “legal” label you want so much will greatly exacerbate the heavy pot use by the 13 to 17 age group, especially the minority youth of the area. That’s just plain contrary to everything parents and teachers are doing to get these kids educated and graduated. And the commissioners clearly have enough of their own troubles to solve.
Thanks to Rev. Green so very much for helping at the early voting polls.
Hey, Yours Truly, even the World Health Organization states there is no scientific evidence that masks prevent the virus from spreading. But as Fauci said, wear a mask if it makes you feel comfy, the rest of us will realize how gullible and naive you are.
Home delivery of alcohol, with proper restrictions, beats the heck out of some drunk driving to the store to get more.
