Wonder if the National Archives has checked to see if President Carter has any overdue classified material?
When I was a boy, I was told that anybody could become president; I’m beginning to believe it.
I was reading a book on U. S. History the other day. It said, “In the 1730s, lawyers were commonly regarded as noisy windbags or troublemaking rogues. They were placed in the same class as drunkards and brothel-keepers.” I guess, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Can a MAGA Republican tell me the big differences between George Santos and Donald Trump?
Why did the lady put a sweater on her Jimmy’s hot dog? Because it was a chili dog.
Too lazy to work for a living to buy the things you need? You can get everything you need from the city of Albany and Dougherty County. The city will set you up with food and utilities, and the new county commission chairman will take care of your housing needs.
1.1 million prisoners across the country received over $1 billion in COVID stimulus checks. 163,000 of those are serving life without the possibility of parole. Our foolish government did no checking of who got that money. Biggest fraud in U.S. history.
While Albany and Dougherty County officials twiddle their thumbs, Phoebe has taken it upon itself to try and stir up some economic development. The know-nothings on both commissions need to talk with Scott Steiner to figure out how things get done.
This Recreation and Parks Youth Basketball League season is the worst ever. No communication, period.
Thank you to the “Newspaper Gods” for printing the article in Wednesday’s SouthView section about President Clinton. A great Democrat who knew how to manipulate irrelevant Republicans.
That sanctimonious Mike Pence sure clammed up about documents being found at Biden’s house once he was found guilty of doing the exact same thing.
It still amazes me that we have such low-lifes on our city and county government. Most are either criminals or they haven’t been caught yet. These are the people in charge of spending billions in tax dollars that pass through here. Of course, they have to clean it up a bit — kind of like the mob’s money laundering — before spending on special interests.
The longer I live around Albany, the more I realize that other cities use us as a bad example for future industry prospects.
Vic Miller is a one-of-a-kind Albany treasure. Thanks for the recent story about his career.
I don’t know if it’s true, but I heard that former Dougherty Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas has some important documents on how to fleece the government on free housing locked up in his garage. Don’t worry, Mr. Cohilas, your successor doesn’t need those documents; he wrote the book on it.
Please raise police salaries. We need intelligent, dedicated, well-trained police. It is a much-needed, dangerous job.
Thursday without T. Gamble is like a day without sunshine (or maybe b.s.).
Only a dozen? What kind of wimp are you? As long as I had a beer chaser, I never stopped short of two dozen Jimmy’s Chili and Onion dogs.
