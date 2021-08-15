squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Only an idiot thinks “DeSantis is standing up to the weenies.” But I shouldn’t be surprised: Cal Thomas thinks DeSantis “resembles the type of leader the country needs.” COVID doesn’t care if you talk tough and ignore science. If DeSantis were doing his job, perhaps Florida wouldn’t be a hot spot for the virus.
Is it still politically incorrect to point out that unhealthy, obese people are generally the ones dying from COVID? That has always been the case; why isn’t anyone saying it? I’m not terribly excited to put my life on hold because people didn’t listen to their doctors. I’m sorry if this Squawk hurts feelings, but your doctor saying it nicely didn’t work.
Demetrious Young not having a previous work history is another example of why Albany cannot attract top-notch candidates for city manager, police, fire chiefs or school superintendents. No candidate is going to risk their career working for city commissioners who don’t have the ability to judge whether they are doing a good job or not.
Carlton Fletcher, I know you have your detractors, but there are times when you say the words I need to hear to brighten my day. Thank you — again — for your latest column.
It’s conspiracy misinformation that the COVID surge is due to illegal immigrants being transported to various states in the U.S. The delta variant is running rampant because of unvaccinated Americans. And GOP governors in Florida and Texas only made the situation worse with mask bans and threats to withhold school funding.
Just when I thought I’d seen it all, Kevin McCarthy, he-who-wants-to-lead-the-House, is hawking red “Moron” T-shirts online to try to capitalize on Speaker Pelosi’s spot-on characterization of him. Talk about an epic self-ego.
Lee County grows because it isn’t Albany. Who needs a chamber of commerce when Albany is a neighbor?
Thank you, Albany Herald, Mr. G on Dawson Road, all other businesses, organizations, citizens and even politicians for thinking and acting to help little Nigel’s family, promote positive support for them, and speaking out against all the stupid, senseless crime that seems rampant in our neighborhoods. We must quickly find a way to stop this violence.
Mandatory mask mandates only create mistrust and skepticism.
One of the interesting things that came out of the Vietnam War was the number of postcards sent to Congressmen and Senators from the troops. They all said the same thing: “Wish you were here!”
Our church has two services, and the mask requirement is back in effect. I really wish they would go to at least one service that would be mask-optional. Please! Until that happens, I will be back to social media church.
Saw a protester holding a sign on which he’d written “mask mandates equal racism.” Huhhh?
I see one of Mike Lindell’s supporters brilliantly has figured out why there is so much backlash from the big lie. He said he has studied it a lot and knows for sure the election was rigged. Problem is, CNN isn’t doing too much fact-checking. He is on the same page as the rest of the Trump supporters.
