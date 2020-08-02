squawkbox@albanyherald.com
COVID-19 cases are surging in Australia despite them wearing masks and supposedly keeping the virus out of the country. Now they are locking down Melbourne. More proof that lockdowns can’t keep the virus out. Take your Vitamin D, because everyone will eventually touch this virus.
“Trump wants to delay the election but liberals won’t let him.” Please show your support for our righteous savior by boycotting the election and staying home on Nov. 3. Keep Amurika grate agin. That Masked Man
Carlton, enjoyed your music article but I consider you a rank amateur when it comes to being a bad musician/singer. I am much older than you; therefore, I claim much more experience. My younger brother was being paid at age 14 for playing in local nightclubs and, as much as I wanted to, I could never play a single chord. I did learn how to pick out “Tom Dooley” on my guitar. The only time I sing is in the car where I can drown out my voice(?). So as long as I’m around, you will be playing second fiddle.
When elected officials are caught red-handed stealing money or spending it improperly, why is it they get off with a “sorry, it was an accounting mistake,” or “sorry, it was a staff members mistake” while the regular run of the mill citizens are put in jail? Happens all the time. Shameful.
Joe Biden likes to use the word “fundamentally” a lot, so I will say that if Biden somehow becomes president, his policies will fundamentally cripple and destroy this country’s economy, safety, military and work force.
How about these speeders, 10=15 MPH over limits, even the 18 wheelers on Slappey, who cares??
If you fake Christians are OK with Trump taking a knee for Putin, then I’m OK with any American taking a knee for equal justice.
Yours Truly: I give you credit for absolutely proving to everyone that you are a mindless, progressive socialist. You are also a precipitator of the cultural change movement that has the potential of destroying America. In your next squawk, man up, that is if you can, and tell us why you hate America so much.
Thanks for the feature on Jon Ossoff. I noticed it disappeared from the website. Selective censoring?
So now the city raises the value of your properties, which you can’t sell for, but you will pay higher taxes? Great for the city, but not for the property owners.
Why should Trump waste his breath asking Putin about bounties? Putin would not tell the truth either way, and the truth is very hard to verify in a situation like this.
I wonder how many other hoaxes are in the president’s daily briefings. Maybe all are. No, some would be to Trump’s advantage, so in those cases they would not be a hoax. Obvious.
Concerning COVID-19, it’s been seven months and we’re still not all on the same page. My God, people, grow up, stop acting like whiny spoiled brats and do what is needed to deal with this thing.
We need a TV station in Sylvester for local news. We don’t care about Valdosta, Mitchell County, Coffee county, Lee County and so on. Ee just want to know what happens only in Sylvester where we live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.