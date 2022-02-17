squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Please check the need for a school zone on Westgate. I never see any children in this area.
If one grocery store has enough power to eradicate a desert and create an oasis, can two or more solve the problem of climate change?
I fully commit to looking very closely at Trump-endorsed candidates. I will pass over the Democratic candidates as not worth the time.
Why are the teachers getting another raise while Georgia is barely rated higher than Mississippi?
As usual, Mediacom raises their prices and then stations like ME TV (which a lot of elderly people watch) start losing sound, picture or both on a regular basis.
Can’t wait to read the rest of the Horace King story, especially as it relates to Nelson Tift and Albany. Thank you, Doug Porter.
Microwave your bacon and save your kitchen. Unattended frying bacon has resulted in many kitchen fires.
Looks like hick-hop star Luke Bryan can’t get any closer to home than Atlanta to put on a concert. Seems he has forgotten where he is from.
Thank you, Doug Porter, for such an informative article on Horace King. I great lesson in a small piece of Albany’s history.
I will not vote for any person in the Democratic Party.
I can’t wait to read part two of Doug Porter’s story about Horace King. It’s very interesting. I really enjoyed part one.
I may not be as big an Elton John fan as you, but I definitely love this man’s music from throughout his career. Thank you for your spot-on review of “The Lockdown Sessions.” It is an amazing work, and the song with Glen Campbell is just so sad.
Re: (Gun) carry without permit — Now the bad guys have something to really worry about. They won’t know who is armed and who isn’t. Criminals prey on the weak, and avoid those who might fight back. Guess who is who.
The Super Bowl was overshadowed by players’ lack of respect for our National Anthem. Contrast our Olympic winners receiving medals with hand over heart, proudly honoring our anthem.
Thank you, city officials, and thank you McDaniel brothers for bringing a grocery store to south Albany. There was a critical need, and you filled it.
Where is Phillip Phillips preforming now, East Germany?
Thank you for expressing just what I feel: That people of a certain age do not give music that isn’t from their era a chance. I tried country music for a while, but all this “bro” crap is simply unlistenable. A friend turned me on to hip-hop, and I found it to my liking. Those of you stuck in one era or one genre don’t know what you’re missing.
Like Willie and Snoop sang: “Roll me up and smoke me when I die.”
“After 40 years of experience, we know which doctors make the best witnesses.” That is the way a local suing lawyer group starts their TV ads. In other words, we can pay some of these doctors to more or less lie so we can get a big claim. Rotten to the core.
Like the old joke goes: Who called this (expletive delated) a piccolo player?
CNN panel talking about the Super Bowl halftime show and rapper Eminem taking a knee. I say, who cares? I didn’t watch the halftime show anyway, so kneel away.
