Joe Biden has suddenly surfaced and begun to hit lots of important campaign stops. He’s speaking here, walking a factory floor there, etc. No sign of Kamala. She must be back in the basement HQ, doing laundry and ironing those crisp blue shirts Biden likes so much.
“Great Man of God?” You mean the serial lying, thrice-married, womanizer who paid off at least two women to keep quiet? Or who plays golf on Sundays and hasn’t been near a church since that stunt with a Bible? Or who continues to endanger lives by holding super-spreader rallies in the middle of a pandemic? Count Dracula would be envious of the ungodly grip Trump has on his cult members.
Let’s send the rioters to Afghanistan and bring our American military people home. This would solve a majority of our problems.
The man who’s been screaming about caravans of immigrants, Antifa and the end of suburbia didn’t want to cause a panic? Uh-huh. That Masked Man
Republicans are cowards and spineless. When would-be dictator Trump wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power, something no president has ever said in our history, Republican “leaders” said “trust us.” They have kissed his a — for four years and are scared of him; they obviously cannot be trusted to do the right thing.
A lot of these riots and protests could be avoided if the news media was being honest and reported the actual facts of the news and not made up lies that cater to the victim, who nine times out of 10 was in the wrong.
Sen. Loeffler donates Senate salary to charities again. President Trump also donates his salary to charities. Both are Republicans. How many Democrats do you know who have donated any money to anything charitable since taking office?
Remember being a true Patriot is always better than being a Marxist or a communist. God bless the United States of America.
Trump now wants taxpayers to pay for a another lawsuit against him for sexual assault. Fake Christians must be very proud.
I find it absolutely astounding that a City Commissioner who smokes more pot than half of the county is opposed to liquor stores. What a hypocrite.
The “greatest president ever” downplayed the pandemic, people got sick and died. No leadership.
The governor gets someone who was fired by his bosses to represent the Marine Corps Logistics Base on the city and state’s behalf? Shows how the game of politics works.
Even Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder can see Joe Biden has lost his marbles.
Donald Trump has made the U.S. weak like himself. He has no future plans nor ideas except to use his supporters — “suckers” and “losers” is what he calls people who put their lives in jeopardy for their country or leader — to prevent himself from going to jail.
Whining squawker disapproves of NFL and NBA athletes promoting social justice. Quit watching sports if you don’t think they have a right to stand up for what is right.
Trump wants that Nobel Peace Prize so much he’s making his people call others to nominate him. It’s like he’s writing his name and number on a public restroom wall. The Norwegians know Trump is a bad con artist.
