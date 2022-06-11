squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If we don’t overcome our weakness and simplemindedness for partisan politics, the radical wing of either party will soon take control. Then, we’ll really be in trouble.
Squawker, I beg to differ: True Americans of all political ilks care about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump’s angry horde almost overthrew democracy. Why? Because he lost the election. It wasn’t stolen from him. If you trivialize Jan. 6th, the Constitution and rule of law mean nothing to you.
Alleged is allegedly the most commonly used word in English language news reporting.
It’s obvious why the Republican handlers of Herschel Walker won’t allow him to debate: The man can barely speak coherently. This guy could carry a football well. That’s his only redeeming quality. Voting for him is like voting for MTG, a wasted vote.
Thanks again, Yours Truly. Your rejection of that Democratic belief that we all see for ourselves daily just validates its realness in our society. Arguments against mega incarceration of violent offenders sings the same old tune, buddy. The Patriot
So you’ve been eating hot dogs and McChicken all your life, but you won’t take the vaccine because you don’t know what’s in it? Are you kidding me?
Do hard-working taxpayers pay for the high school summer basketball programs? High property taxes to pay for this? Why do we have such programs? How about summer jobs for these people?
The NRA should be treated as a terrorist organization. It pays off politicians to make sure more dangerous weapons are on the streets.
Sorry, all you whiny Democratic voters, your brief time is about to end. We will see a glorious new government emerge, led by our one true president. He will make us great again.
When the White House press secretary says “The economy is in a better place,” does that mean it died?
Gun-free school zones in America attract shooters. They know they are unlikely to face armed school teachers and guards. 94% of school shootings occurred in such zones. Passing laws do not stop school shooters. Armed teachers and security guards are required.
Pat Riot is there a point lower than looking up a snakes butt that you won’t go to? Crime is crime no matter who does it. African Americans don’t glorify crime or support it in any form. Blacks don’t grab AR15s and go hunting others just because the person is black. Nor do blacks have a group of people and an entire political party that supports that behavior.
If the church is silent on issues that the culture is screaming about … then, a whole generation only knows one worldview. The church must speak up, discipline up, and train up a generation to navigate through cultural issues with truth and love.
A former Democratic Senator claims Joe Biden “saved the economy.” Can’t be more delusional than that.
I see all the RINOs got the memo to repeat Stacey Abrams’ remark that Georgia is the worst state in the U.S., as they have all squawked it without context. Is it that challenging to come up with an original thought? Reading/listening to the entire article or interview before regurgitating parts of it works for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.