These people blocking progress to build this nursing education center at the old Albany High School have no future vision. They’d rather the whole building cave in as it rots over time than have a beautiful medical teaching center here; bringing in students from surrounding areas and the $$$ that come with them.
Darrell Sabbs is not a local black hero. When he abused the grant funds allotted for low-achieving students, he lost respect and should not be considered a hero. AMA needs to do their homework.
I applaud Judge Marshall for refusing to kill the Rottweilers. Canines are far more valuable than many humans walking the streets of this once great city.
Excellent article by Carlton Fletcher honestly pointing out the tragedy of Herschel Walker being put in the position he is in running for the Senate.
You couldn’t have picked more deserving doctors to feature in Sunday’s Herald. Drs. Stubbs and Corr are fine men who have given their professional lives to help make this community healthier and better. I think they have each succeeded.
If what Hope Campbell said is true, then the writers for The Albany Herald owe an apology to this community for not publishing the complete picture covering both sides of the issues.
Campbell and the nuts on the preservation board have got to go. The city of Albany should use any and all legal remedy to come down on them like a ton of old bricks while running them out of town permanently. Obstructionists not welcome. The Patriot
When Scott Steiner throws up his hands and says, “Get me out of here,” these self-appointed guardians of Albany’s “historical society” can say, “We won” and pat themselves on the back. As the hospital and community slowly dry up and die, they can contemplate their great “victory.”
Hope Campbell used up a lot of space offering incorrect and incomplete information to justify her and others’ attempts to stop progress on the Phoebe/Albany Technical College project. She used half-truths to try and make points that were not valid. And isn’t it the height of egotism for this group to tell Phoebe how to use its property?
True Social ... another failed Trump business.
Women spend more time wondering what men are thinking than men spend actually thinking.
Today is a special day to remember those people who ended their lives through acts of heroic deeds and innocence. Why does it take a terrible event to bring people together in one thought? Please, God bless America and rid ourselves of those in America who hate this country.
After you Democrats lied about the Clinton foundation, Hunter Biden, Benghazi, riots, faux racial outrage, COVID, Fauci, etc., we Republicans don’t give a poop about a witch hunt that has been going on for six years now.
For the following events, which political party held the presidency: Iran Contra, 9/11, Iraq war based on lies, unable to capture Bin Laden, 2008 great recession, attack on the Capitol, a president who stole Top Secret documents?
Happy people don’t have the best of everything and make the best of everything they have.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.