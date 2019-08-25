squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
APD spokeswoman Phyllis Banks and Coroner Michael Fowler tried to downplay the downtown shooting and killing by saying it was “not a random act” and an “isolated” crime.” As if it wasn’t a big deal. A killing in a county-owned building, set up to help new business, a couple of blocks from the APD headquarters and saying the public has nothing to worry about?
We have received many scam “warning” calls that our social security, telephone, and computer security were compromised. As advised by authorities, we called the police to report the scam numbers: We were told by the woman who answered “to just block the numbers from our phone.” Wish I had thought of that.
Fletcher, how can you defend the ramblings of an old racist like Postell? I don’t think his “joke” about white people was all that funny, and I don’t think he was “kidding.”
I narrowly avoided two wrecks yesterday in the most dangerous driving area in Albany, Publix’s parking lot. Drivers going the wrong way and drivers not stopping at stop signs. Happens all the time.
So, so sad about Judge Goss. He was quite an amazing man who was one of the few judges who adhered to the law, not giving in to special interests. He will be missed.
Rest in peace, Judge Goss.
Remember, a vote for David Perdue is a vote to keep in charge of the Senate “do-nothing” Mitch McConnell.
If the Dems have their way with open borders, we will become the vast overpopulated territory between Canada and Mexico.
The reporters at The Herald have given us a lot to think about in the last several days. The stories have been sad, enlightening and in several cases frightening. Thank you for keeping our community informed.
Demetrious Young running for the city government is a hoot. He has never worked at a real job and doesn’t take care of his offspring, but he wants to be part of a quarter-billion-dollar agency? If the people of Ward VI elect him, they’ll be getting what they deserve.
Any person even thinking about voting for Henry Mathis should do a little research into his history. And, no, I’m not talking about his prison sentence for extortion while in office. He has betrayed the people who helped put him in office. He is not a good man.
Since I have been living in South Georgia, I wish I could meet a woman that was “factory fresh” instead of “certified pre-owned.”
Does anyone else miss going to Radium Springs and jumping in that ice-cold water on a hot summer day?
Since the chamber took over the 40-under-40, the nominees are either tokens or friends of Barbara Holmes. I guarantee you I can name the person who will win their overall award. Just like last year, it’s the person closest to the chamber director.
Why are there so many children being seen in E. Albany fast food restaurants mid-morning & early after noon , some apparently with parents or guardians, during normal school hours? Some might possibly be home-schoolers, but doubt all of so many seen. And some wonder why there is so much youth crime in the community? Part of it is lack of truancy enforcement and a dearth of accountability for it.