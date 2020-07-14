squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Don’t go throwing your vote away by not voting this November. Vote for the lesser of two evils if you have to. Just make sure your vote is counted. That way you can complain all you want.
So commissioners and the editor of this paper want saggy pants back in now because it is a fashion statement aimed at mostly blacks? For many years a lot of restaurants, many catering to largely whites, have operated with the rule of “No shirts, no shoes, no service.” Should this now be considered a “fashion statement?” I hope not, in both cases. Redneckism can be color neutral.
It is hard to believe that the president of our country, during an infectious disease crisis, is in a public war of words with the nation’s leading infectious disease expert. For Trump to be trying to discredit Fauci in any way is yet another low for the self-serving Trump and for our country.
I can promise you this: We will not let the lying, cheating Democrats take our true leader away from us. We will fight to keep our president if we have to.
Yours Truly, you won’t be seeing any further criticisms from me. That’s because I won’t even bother to read any more of your garbage. Your comments directed at me Monday were disgraceful. You don’t know squat about me.
In early January, Red China, which is focused on business, locked down a city twice the size of New York. What kind of a moron could hear that and say that there is nothing to worry about? We are paying in blood for that blunder.
Albany Surgical: Dr. Robert, Dr. Davis, from the front desk to the exit, you are the absolute greatest in professionalism, unselfish prognosis, customer service and overall treatment. We sincerely thank you for your expeditious, extremely caring and expert service given to my husband which, in our opinion, literally saved his life. Every physician should follow your office/process template and protocol for patient care.
Today at Walmart, I saw two grown women letting their children run around screaming with all of their masks hanging around their necks. This is why the virus is spreading.
A man in Albany gunned down while chasing thieves away, and the NAACP says he has no right to chase after them. Sounds about right.
Yours Truly, you are dumber than I thought you were. You ask if I receive Social Security. My answer is yes. I have had it automatically taken out of every paycheck since I was 13. Are you going to refuse your Social Security retirement checks? As for the Masked Man, words cannot describe the horrible squawk you posted hoping people would die. I bet both of you are pro choice; you might call your mom today and thank her for not aborting you.
It gives me a great deal of sinful joy in knowing the angst and distress of YT and MM over DJT after enduring eight disastrous years in silence of the BHO administration.
In St. Louis, a couple defends their property while holding an AR-15. They are arrested. During some of the riots, people were seen holding AR-15s, and nothing is done. Where is justice? In Philadelphia the mayor dismissed all charges against rioters. Where is the justice?
