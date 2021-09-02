Wearing a mask is not living in fear. It’s being smart. And being careful not to infect others. If you’re out and careless, you could infect someone else. They could catch a bad case and die. That death would be on your hands. But I’m guessing you don’t care about anyone but yourself and your right to be unprotected.
If Joe Biden had been president in December 1941 the folks east of the Mississippi would be speaking German or Italian, and west of the Mississippi would speak Japanese.
Advice for football coaches during this upcoming season: Use the Biden method. If you win, take credit for it. If you lose, blame the previous coach and declare your lose an "extraordinary success."
A liberal white Senator would move to Georgia to try and get elected to turn it blue. Does it have to be spelled out for you? All you have to do is go look at the man’s resume to see the Democrats are the carpetbaggers in the situation you cited with Herschel Walker. A good lie never escapes Democrats does it?
I agree that most of these squawkers are merely repeating the same stuff their right-wing talking heads are telling them to do, but, damn, don't they ever get tired of bit--ing about everything that happens? They need to start thinking for themselves and enjoy the life they've been given, not whine and complain about political bull.
You will meet your maker soon enough. You won’t be able to lie to him.
SMR, you proved an old saying. You opened your mouth, now we know you're a fool. I have squawked about Biden many times, including pointing out how he passed his infrastructure plan in seven months, something Trump couldn't get done in four years. Next time shut your mouth, you don't know what you're talking about. Signed Yours Truly
I want to be the first to congratulate the Georgia Bulldogs and their fans for their 40th preseason National Championship in a row. Sick ‘em, Dogs! Woof, woof, woof ... however, now the actual season starts and we’ll get to watch y’all choke again.
Squawker, if you think Fletcher is putting on airs by writing about "obscure artists" like Los Lobos and Steve Earle, you obviously know absolutely nothing about music. You're probably one of those crotchety old guys who sits around humming Sinatra songs, thinking about those good ole days.
We seem to forget how important the health care workers at Phoebe are to our community. That's a shame. They're all heroes.
Why put up a small handwritten sign that patrons must wear masks, when the same apparently doesn’t apply to all of your own employees, Fluff & Fold on Stuart?
Squawker, what you don't realize is that Carlton's many references to obscure musicians performing in obscure locations is just another way to flaunt his intellectual and artistic superiority over the rest of us small-minded, unwashed, normal people. Who also represent the majority of the Herald's paying subscribers.
Perhaps a better descriptor for Hershel would be "scalawag" as opposed to carpetbagger. Trump is the carpetbagger, and Hershel is his complicit scalawag.
