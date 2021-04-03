squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Will Geer is right. With a tax base in tatters and difficulty struggling to keep any semblance of quality of life, why does the city of Albany want to make things worse for its remaining citizens?
Governor Kemp, stand up to the liberal bullies and secure our state elections. The majority of the state, Republicans, put you in office to stand up to baloney like what they’re trying to pull on this voting thing your constituents tasked you with doing.
We real Americans need to take our country back. This is not the America I grew up in.
Fletcher, you’d best be careful. You don’t want to pi — off people who are carrying weapons.
Hey, Masked Man, drink your water before you leave home. You are just mad because you cannot get free water that is paid for by someone else. Typical Democrat, wanting free stuff. I bet you would not pay for the water.
The next time I vote in Dougherty County I am going to identify myself as my late Grandfather. I will not show any identification nor prove where I live. If I am denied the right to vote, I will bring a lawsuit against the voting system. That’s what Stacy “Big Cheater” Abrams wants.
Remember this, the government works for us, we don’t work for the government.
Mediacom should change the name of their Me Too channel 7 to Me Never. They should give their customers a big discount on last month’s bill because of the hundreds of hours that there was no service on their favorite channels.
To That Masked Man: In Matthew 25:35 when Jesus talks about giving water to the thirsty, he wasn’t talking about standing in a line to vote. He was talking about the poor who could not afford food or drink. Jesus never promoted giving to those who could do for themselves. You would be wise to stop pulling scriptures to fit your narrative.
I take a bottle of water with me everywhere I go. No one owes you a bottle of water. Take your own.
I am a senior citizen who was reluctant to take the COVID vaccine. I took my first shot after talking with Phoebe’s very kind, knowledgeable and patient Ms. Genelle from the Golden Key Organization. She spoke with me, was very patient and understanding, she told me (and my friend) what to expect and the truth. Everything was exactly as she said.
SMRs, be still, a political shift is underway. When it ends, the former president will still be powerless.
To me, Jennifer Garner is so beautiful. I think I would be lost for words if I ever met her in person and would be in heaven if I ever got to have a date with her.
Before you criticize a fully vaccinated healthy citizen who refuses to wear an obedience mask, go to the southern border and look at the busloads of completely unvaccinated illegals being moved all over the country by the Oval Office.
We are printing money at record pace to cover Biden’s spending. The only thing that will slow him down is if we run out of ink.
Lone Ranger most Trump supporters weren’t burdened with an overabundance of schooling. Unlike you with no schooling and being a complete uneducated idiot, we did receive enough education to make us intelligent.
