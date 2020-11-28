squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What would you say to your children if every time they lost or had something bad happen, they claimed it was someone else’s fault or that they were cheated? Would you be OK with that, or would you tell them to accept responsibility, learn from it and move on? Someone needs to say that to the POTUS. That Masked Man
Posted on entrances to stores all over town: All Customers Must Wear A Mask To Enter ... except for those customers who don’t want to and we aren’t going to make you wear one either.
Why is there no discussion about why the proposed Lee County Hospital was going to be built directly on the border with Dougherty County? Within a few miles of the proposed location, there are two hospitals and at least 10 medical facilities. The city of Leesburg itself is over 10 miles away. North Lee County is 30 miles away. This hospital was obviously never intended to serve Lee County residents, hence its failure to ever open its doors.
I was on the city’s Facebook page this week during their work session. Looks like Young failed his constituents.
In Seattle, they defunded the police and replaced the police with case workers. A case worker just got stabbed to death. Warnock and Ossoff want to defund our police. Do you want social workers to replace our police department? Please vote with common sense and don’t vote for radical socialists.
Warnock’s reverend friend Wright says no to God bless America but G—D— America. Doesn’t sound like a pastor to me. Is the this what a Democrat is suppose to be?
Thank you for your column, Mr. Fletcher. I think it’s important that people like you share what happened to you so that it might help others. Bless you.
I submit we move the capitol to Claxton, as we will soon have two fruitcakes in the White House. Harris and Biden will collapse the economy and increase spending and taxes exponentially. And the endless foreign wars will continue.
I have seen people riding around in their own cars and by themselves and wearing masks. Why would anyone do that?
They have a new name for the day after Thanksgiving as it applies to the shopping rush in Albany. Friday.
Stacey Abrams is getting entertainers from California to influence Georgia’s senator election. Nobody from outside of Georgia should hold any sway for our elections. These two positions represent the citizens of Georgia. Only we, the citizens of this state, have a say. Go home, all others.
It is better to be thought a gullible fool than to display your Trump sign and remove all doubt.
Demetrius Young threatens other commissioners and the city manager, city attorney and police chief don’t react? Is there one spine among all of them? This apple didn’t fall far from his maternal tree.
All evidence of committing fraud is coming from Republicans. The Georgia state and U.S. Senate and House Republicans, the Georgia GOP, and Trump campaign officials consistently threatened the Secretary of State’s office and other officials for not cheating so that Trump, Perdue and Loeffler could falsely win. This is more of the worst and lowest the state party has sunk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.