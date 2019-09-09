squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Thankful that The Albany Herald had an article on four-wheelers and golf carts. Hopefully, some of the parents will read this and not allow their under-age children on the road. This is so dangerous.
Now we know where Marietta has been all these years — printing out yard signs.
To the squawker who advised me to get my facts straight: I did, after the fact, no pun intended. Oh, I also went to B.J. and looked her in the eye and said, “I was wrong, I apologize.” From some secondhand info, I heard that Marietta was the one who flipped on the vote. Go Warbington!
Mitch McConnell says there is a need to cut social security, Medicaid and Medicare because Republicans have run up government spending with tax cuts and military spending. Part of the military spending is going to build the wall Trump said he would make Mexico pay for. Apparently, Republicans and Donald Trump aren’t fiscally responsible and can’t efficiently run a government.
Willie Nelson’s (and others’) Farm Aid 2019 concert will be Sept. 21 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisc. This annual event is to help farm families. Pray this is successful, for funds are needed.
Maybe Chad can help with our problems. All Roger has done for the last two years is make excuses.
Here we ago again: Great “60 Minutes” story on and our CBS channel has audio issues once more. What is the problem?
Considering the VSU blowout of ASU at Saturday night’s football game, maybe ASU should bring back the champion golf program and shut down the football program. If ASU really wants to save money, as they say, this will do it, problem solved. In addition, you would be swapping a loser for a proven winner.
Now, Fletcher, if you could just take us through the infield fly rule, we’ll have it down. Loved the column.
When is Albany Utilities going to get into the solar power business? It sure would be nice to get some help with our utility bills.
Why do all of our local news anchors feel compelled to start every sentence with the word “Now” or “Well”? Is it really written in the teleprompter?
Trump Taliban talks terrorize America.
An audiobook does not stimulate the mind the way reading a book does, nor does it contribute to good mental health.
Democrats say we should not trust big Wall Street, big pharma, big energy, big insurance companies or big banks. But we should trust big government?
There are so many things I wish I could do, but at my age I don’t have the desire to work to accomplish those things. If you don’t work toward your goals, you don’t really have any goals, and if you don’t have any, then what’s the point in working? Goals are a point for you to focus on; though stumbling at times, your site must remain on the light shining on your goal. The time to get there will be determined by your tenacity.
What the heck is wrong with Antonio Brown?
The latest Kendrick Brothers movie making $20 million and counting? That’s got to be fake news.
Dr. Price Corr is a huge asset to our community. He should be on the Hospital Authority board, not the yes-men (and women) there now.