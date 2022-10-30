squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I’m an entrepreneur. To make my payroll I have gone without a paycheck. How dare our elected commissioners vote themselves a raise in these dark economic times. They have no sense of shame.
Pay raises at a time like this is the worst think that could happen … especially for seniors who are already struggling. Please bring back Hubbard and the other two that are truly conservative.
To the Squawkers who, as usual, say that our dislike and distrust of Lorenzo Heard is race-related, you need to pull your head out of your backsides. Heard is a scoundrel of the highest order, and he showed what kind of person he is by using profanity to attack a sitting commissioner. Maybe you should check yourself when it comes to racism.
I affirm the squawk about how dangerous the potholes on the edges of Old Dawson Road are. A tragedy waiting to happen. How can this dangerous situation continue to be ignored?
I agree that we now have Albany City Commissioners who know nothing about governance or governing. But letting Subadan go was our biggest mistake. Carter apparently knows nothing about the job he’s in, and with a group of dishonest and uninformed commissioners, Albany is heading for the scrap heap.
My co-workers and I just took a vote. We believe we deserve a 33% raise because we haven’t had one in a while. The vote was unanimous. Just following the leaders.
You people who voted some of these commissioners in just because of their race or just because they promised you something better get ready to pay the price. These unqualified clowns are trying to pad their pockets for going to a couple of meetings a month. And my commissioner never answers the phone when I call him.
The Republicans in the General Assembly voted to raise their pay by 50%, and so the Republicans on the Albany Commission are following their lead. So inflationary.
While Texas did have a convoluted set-up in their power grid years past, that has been corrected by their legislature. Trying to blame Republicans or even Democrats for that mess is sick and childish. Everyone involved shares the blame, angry squawker.
I wonder why folks are pointing out when politicians lie. By the very definition, politicians are liars.
Truth of the matter, Republicans are not smart enough to vote for the right candidate. Only who Trump tells them to vote for.
What’s truly sad is that, no matter how much proven evidence there is against Herschel Walker, these sycophants in the Republican party keep making excuses for him. Why not open your eyes and do what’s right, not what your party tells you to do.
These commissioners talk about how hard they work (whew, answering phones), but with their new salaries, if paid by the hour they move into the upper echelon.
In college, I took Economics 101. The very first week we discussed inflation. The professor said that inflation is caused by putting extra money into the economy without increasing the supply of goods and services. Trump signed the Cares Act — $1.4 trillion into the economy; the Payroll Protection Act — $400 billion into the economy.
