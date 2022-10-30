squawkbox.jpg

I’m an entrepreneur. To make my payroll I have gone without a paycheck. How dare our elected commissioners vote themselves a raise in these dark economic times. They have no sense of shame.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
