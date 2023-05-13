squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Interesting comment on pretending. Does it apply to evangelicals pretending to be Christians? As the song lyric says, “You can’t even run your on life. I’ll be damned if you’ll run mine.”
I am aghast at what is occurring at our southern border. I am alarmed that this administration is doing nothing to prevent this invasion. Organizations want the cheap labor, and this Democrat administration wants their votes. All citizens will pay for this travesty.
Make no bones about it, these people shop for the best welfare programs and the best cities to locate in for the best benefits.
I wonder what Gens. Colin Powell, George Patton, Omar Bradley, George Marshall and Dwight Eisenhower would think of their beloved Ft. Benning changing its name. The change is shameful.
No matter how much of my tax dollars are spent on education in this state, Georgia is still at the bottom of national education rankings.
Fire on the horizon: 100,000 will cross today, tens of thousands of teens, many single males, with no job, money, support, documents, destination or English language skills. Hungry, homeless, tired, depressed and hopeless, soon to be untraceable, angry and desperate.
You mention the former commissioners who held up consolidation, but I believe Clinton Johnson is the one who promised to vote for it and reneged. Gutless.
Sensationalism of the murders for the purpose of promoting gun control. That’s what it is. That boy killed his mom and granny and would have done so with a bat or knife. Hate and rage. The gun was a tool only.
So what is fair about asking people who never went to college to pay off the debts of those who did go?
It must be difficult for SMRs to go through life so filled with hate, bitterness and rage. The claim that Biden is sending troops to the border to process immigrants so they can take jobs is as false as the claim about who the new IRS agents will target. SMRs, hopefully you’ll find something to bring you joy. Signed, Yours Truly
Sorry, Squawker, none of us are afraid of men dressing as women. We want them to get the mental help they need. We don’t want them trying to normalize men dressing as women and shoving it down our throats.
My wife and I recently encountered AI at the drive-thru of a national fast-food chain restaurant. It was pure aggravation; it wouldn’t stop trying to upsale you. Two words: “Never again.”
One thing I like doing is pointing out Republicans when they lie. One such liar falsely claimed that during the 2020 COVID lockdowns, SIDS cases dropped to near 0 due to a lack of well baby checks. This is easily refuted through a simple search. Much like the vaccine deniers, I wonder why Republicans would lie like this. The Equality Man
I viewed the coronation, saw thousands of people, saw no fights, no fires, no negative signs, just happy people wanting to see their king. Maybe President Biden should go see the new king to ask why so many people could be so peaceful. Yes, America is failing and falling in world respect thanks to the Democrat party. This will be changed in 2024.
