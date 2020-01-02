We still have problems with CBS and Mediacom. Right now, watching "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" is important to many of us as both hosts have serious health problems and have been part of our lives for over 30 years. For you Mediacom defenders, I don't care where the problem comes from, I pay Mediacom and expect to get the channels I pay for. Mediacom needs to figure it out.
What's sad, sickening and a little scary are the clowns who keep talking about political "payback." If that's what politicians hear from their followers, that's what they keep doing, and we remain in gridlock with no concern for what's needed but how to "get back" at the "other side." (And both sides do it.)
Since Trump has started his tariffs on China, he has paid the farmers millions more money than the Birther did to bail out GM during the 2008 Great Recession. You Trump voters can forget about a raise in Social Security this year.
UGA ought to be embarrassed that Kirby Smart lacks restraint to the point that a grad student is assigned to pull his belt to keep him off the field. Really?
I can't wait to see how Demetrius Young tries to get something for himself now that he's in office. Sadly, he's a chip off the old block when it comes to being like his mother.
What were Georgia politicians thinking when they revised the fireworks laws? Horses knocking down fences and running in the roads, lost or killed; dead dogs; lost dogs; sleepless nights for humans who go to bed before midnight. There had to be a fireworks manufacturing lobby working in the capital when they voted to bring back fireworks. we were fine with the controlled, professional fireworks displays for the children, but not every idiot shooting off fireworks for two or three days at all hours.
Trump is the only leader helping Putin bring down the United States.
As everyone is complaining about absurd property taxes in Dougherty County, some home values seems strange. When the Sherrods bought Cypress Pond Plantation (now New Communities LLC) in June 2011, they paid $4.5 million for it. I see on the tax assessor's website that Dougherty County has it valued at $905,000. Is this another nonprofit or is someone cooking the books?
Great picture of BoDean & the Poachers in today's paper. I love those guys; they're one of the best bands around here.
Former ICE chief predicts "out-of-control" border if Democrats win in 2020.
I wonder if Mr. Trump called Ms. Pelosi before he sent troops to Baghdad.
Elizabeth Warren says only the government should have guns. A real Indian would know better than that.
Hey Squawker, there is only one God, and that, my friend, has nothing to do with any politician. Period.
Reading over the end-of-year stories and looking back on 2019, I still can't believe Roger Marietta gave up his chance to continue representing the people of Ward IV over some stupid yard signs. I always respected him as a man of character. I was wrong.
I've asked before, I'll ask again: When is the new radio station going on the air? Anything will be better than the musical wasteland we have now.