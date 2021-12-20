squawkbox@albanyherald.com
So two lame-duck commissioners, including a commissioner who was defeated in the general election, voted for the new city manager. What was the rush? Why couldn’t the vote have waited until the new commissioners were sworn in? Politics — the art of the deal.
Hey, commissioner, while I’m sure you’re after brownie points with constituents who are accustomed to being told what they should believe, it’s the height of hypocrisy that you oppose legal alcohol establishments while personally using illegal drugs. You are a shame.
Wifey saw a movie where a petite gal walked on a guy’s back in “massage therapy.” She tried that on me. I wound up with three cracked ribs and a punctured lung.
News flash: You people who still boast about how you haven’t gotten a vaccine and you’re fine ... your day is coming.
I enjoyed reading the update on GrandVille. Those boys proved that they had the talent to make it from the time they first picked up musical instruments and started following in their dad’s footsteps. I will be at their show at the State Theatre Thursday and hope a lot of others will be, too.
A ride around town Saturday to check out people’s great holiday decorations quickly turned into lamenting the trash and debris piles in many neighborhoods. You can tell a lot about a community by how clean and orderly it is, or is not. New business prospects see the same thing when they visit potential sites for new plants. The Patriot
Republicans have one quality that stands out above the rest. It’s called projection. I’ll explain it to SMRs. It means where you accuse me of doing exactly what you are doing. The latest projecting SMR accuses Democrats of having “hurt feelings” when numerous SMRs have come at me because I hurt their feelings. SMRs lie like their leader and look just as bad. Signed, Yours Truly
You mean to tell me that the star I’ve been wishing on these last couple of years is not actually named after me? Thanks for ruining my Christmas, Scrooge Fletcher.
Our large liberal cities have runaway crime and they don’t know how to get it under control. The answer is simple: Stop handcuffing police and start handcuffing criminals.
I’m sure the intent of your latest column was to be funny or clever, Mr. Fletcher, but it’s this idea of looking mockingly at gifts that were purchased with good intent that teaches kids not to appreciate the things they’re given. No thought at all of those poor children in our country and all over the world that will get no gifts for Christmas.
Joe Biden says the unvaccinated will suffer with severe illness and death with this new omicron variant. First off, study shows people who are vaccinated are getting the omicron variant as well as the unvaccinated, and secondly the omicron variant is not as deadly as COVID.
Thank you, Anthony King, for looking ahead and finding ways to create new jobs for future employees. It’s always reassuring when local business leaders are on the front edge of new technology.
Tracy Taylor is not doing anything Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke aren’t doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.